Entertainment Music

Friday 15 February 2019

WATCH: Eurovision star Ryan Dolan nails Greatest Showman cover

Ryan Dolan of Ireland performs his song Only Your Love Survives during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden
Ryan Dolan of Ireland performs his song Only Your Love Survives during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden
Brian O'Reilly

Brian O'Reilly

FORMER Irish Eurovision star Ryan Dolan has gained huge praise online after nailing a cover from hit movie 'The Greatest Showman'.

The Tyrone native - who represented Ireland at the Eurovision in 2013 in Sweden - posted a cover of 'Never Enough' from the hit musical on social media last week.

In the movie the song is performed by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, although the vocal was sang by Loren Allred.

It is widely considered the most challenging vocal performance from the movie, the soundtrack of which has sold millions of copies around the world.

However Dolan nailed his cover, and has been earning praise from fans online.

One wrote: "You have just given me the goosebumps all over the body - you have hit every note of this song"

Watch the performance below and judge for yourself:

Online Editors

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top