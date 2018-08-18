Entertainment Music

Saturday 18 August 2018

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's version of Don McLean’s Vincent will blow you away

Don McLean and Ed Sheeran
Independent.ie Newsdesk

US singer songwriter Don McLean posted a clip of Ed Sheeran performing his hit “Vincent”.

The veteran singer listens intently in the background as Ed performs his own beautiful version.

Later in the song, Don joins in.

McLean took to Twitter today, saying “Ed and I rehearsing Vincent for the big show! Ed is a quick study… turned out great”

