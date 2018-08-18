US singer songwriter Don McLean posted a clip of Ed Sheeran performing his hit “Vincent”.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's version of Don McLean’s Vincent will blow you away

The veteran singer listens intently in the background as Ed performs his own beautiful version.

Later in the song, Don joins in.

McLean took to Twitter today, saying “Ed and I rehearsing Vincent for the big show! Ed is a quick study… turned out great”

Ed & I rehearsing Vincent for the big show! Ed is a quick study...turned out great pic.twitter.com/74zpO1Fhd0 — Don McLean (@donmcleanonline) August 18, 2018

Online Editors