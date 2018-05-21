WATCH: Billboard Music Awards 2018 top 8 highlights, gallery and full list of winners

Ed Sheeran was the big winner at last night's Billboard Music Awards, just a day after he wrapped his mammoth sold out nine date Irish tour which culminated in a rocking show at the Phoenix Park on Saturday night.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker won the top award of the night, Top Artist, as well as Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Pal Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Camila Cabello won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award while Janet Jackson was awarded the Icon Award. Other winners include Top Female Artist Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, who scooped the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

The Billboards are the awards where artists most feel the love from their fans as album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement are all taken into account by Billboard ahead of awarding winners. Here are the top 10 highlights of the night (scroll down for the full winners list):

1. Kelly Clarkson's emotional opening Host Kelly Clarkson opened the ceremony with a tearful plea for a “moment of action” in the wake of the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, which claimed the lives of 10 people and reignited the already explosive gun control debate in the US.

Jennifer Lopez performs "Dinero" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) “Once again we are grieving for more kids that have died for just absolutely no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say that, obviously we’re going to pray for the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence," said a clearly emotional Clarkson, who has four children. “And I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working. So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? A moment of change?”

“Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school.”

2. When Shawn Mendes and Khalid invited school shooting survivors on stage Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performed his new single Youth alongside rising star Khalid and the pair invited members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir from Parkland, Florida, on stage with them. The school was the scene of a mass shooting earlier this year. Chills from this moving @ShawnMendes & @thegreatkhalid performance. A huge thank you to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Show Choir for being a part of this special #BBMAs moment. pic.twitter.com/tBntNJs2J5 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

3. Ariana Grande's performance Grande took to the stage just two days before the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing to perform her new single No Tears Left To Cry, her first since the attack last year.

Grande had just finished a show at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the foyer, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more. The music video for the song references the events in Manchester. A bee, the symbol of the city, appears in the video. ...ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou ɥʇᴉʍ ʇɥƃᴉu ǝɥʇ ɟɟo ƃuᴉʞɔᴉʞ



We are lovin', livin', and turnin' it 🆙 for this @ArianaGrande performance! 💧🌈 #ARIANA_BBMAs #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/l9KNihzmmu — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

4. Janet Jackson's acceptance speech Janet Jackson, 52, was awarded the Icon Award and used her acceptance speech to praise women who have “made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused”. She said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I feel that for all the challenges, all of our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history.

After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018 “It’s a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused. “I stand with these women and with those men who are equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind.”

4. Janet Jackson's performance Before picking up her award, Jackson performed a medley of three of her best known songs; Nasty, If and Throb. It was her first TV performance in nearly a decade. She was introduced on stage by Bruno Mars before the audience was shown a short film featuring highlights of her career.

Jackson is one of the famous Jackson siblings and her older brother, Michael, is one of the biggest-selling musicians of all time. The previous recipients of the Icon Award are Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher.

5. The Avicii tribute Avicii’s fellow electronic dance music stars paid tribute to him on stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The Swedish DJ, known for his club anthems including Wake Me Up and Levels, died at the age of 28 in Oman in April. While presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, American DJs The Chainsmokers and singer Halsey paid tribute to the late star, whose real name was Tim Bergling.

Nothing but love for Avicii from @TheChainsmokers & @halsey as they present the #BBMAs for Top Hot 100 Song. 💞 pic.twitter.com/k89czVBrih — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018 Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers said: “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways and simply put he meant so much to us and so many in the EDM community.” Halsey added: “Everyone who worked with him would agree he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful. And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.” 6. JLo's return Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled performed Dinero without Cardi B although the latter appeared in a black and white video rapping for her part of the song) and it was classic JLo.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber won the Top Hot 100 Song award for their hit, Despacito. Before the ceremony kicked off, Lamar was leading the way with six wins from the non-televised categories. Clarkson and Grande were among several artists to perform on the night, including Sheeran, Khalid, Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Cabello, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue.

7. Christina Aguilera's Fall in Line featuring Demi Lovato The voices lads, the voices... And Tyra's reaction said it all: "That was powerful!!!!!!!!!!" - Tyra Banks reacts to Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato's duet pic.twitter.com/Ka4CHdp6YF — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018 8. Salt N Peppa featuring En Vogue and Kelly Clarkson closing the show We harked back to the 90s with a medley of Shoop/Let's Talk About Sex/Push It/Whatta Man and life was complete Full list of winners: Top Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran -- WINNER Taylor Swift Top New Artist: 21 Savage Camila Cabello Cardi B Khalid -- WINNER Kodak Black Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello -- WINNER Cardi B Drake Sam Hunt Ed Sheeran Top Male Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran -- WINNER Top Female Artist: Camila Cabello Cardi B Halsey Demi Lovato Taylor Swift -- WINNER Top Duo/Group: The Chainsmokers Coldplay Imagine Dragons -- WINNER Migos U2 Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake -- WINNER Kendrick Lamar Ed Sheeran Chris Stapleton Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist: Imagine Dragons Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran -- WINNER Top Streaming Songs Artist: Cardi B Drake Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Song Sales Artist: Imagine Dragons Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran -- WINNER Billboard Music Awards 2018 Top Radio Songs Artist: Halsey Imagine Dragons Bruno Mars Charlie Puth Ed Sheeran -- WINNER Top Social Artist: Justin Bieber BTS -- WINNER Ariana Grande Demi Lovato Shawn Mendes Top Touring Artist: Coldplay Guns N’ Roses Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran U2 -- WINNER Top R&B Artist: Chris Brown Khalid Bruno Mars -- WINNER SZA The Weeknd Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid Bruno Mars -- WINNER The Weeknd Top R&B Female Artist: Beyonce Rihanna SZA -- WINNER Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars -- WINNER Lionel Richie The Weeknd Top Rap Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER Lil Uzi Vert Migos Post Malone Top Rap Male Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER Post Malone Top Rap Female Artist: Bhad Bhabie Cardi B -- WINNER Nicki Minaj Top Rap Tour: J. Cole JAY-Z -- WINNER Kendrick Lamar Top Country Artist: Kane Brown Luke Combs Sam Hunt Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton -- WINNER Top Country Male Artist: Sam Hunt Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton -- WINNER Top Country Female Artist: Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Maren Morris -- WINNER Top Country Duo/Group Artist: Florida Georgia Line -- WINNER Old Dominion Zac Brown Band Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan -- WINNER Florida Georgia Line Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons -- WINNER Linkin Park Portugal. The Man Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers twenty one pilots Top Rock Tour: Coldplay Guns N’ Roses U2 -- WINNER Top Latin Artist: J Balvin Daddy Yankee Luis Fonsi Ozuna -- WINNER Romeo Santos Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers -- WINNER Calvin Harris Kygo Marshmello ODESZA Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship Hillsong UNITED Hillsong Worship MercyMe -- WINNER Zach Williams Top Gospel Artist: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Travis Greene J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Tasha Cobbs Leonard -- WINNER Tamela Mann Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake, More Life Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. -- WINNER Post Malone, Stoney Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide) Taylor Swift, reputation Top Selling Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. P!nk, Beautiful Trauma Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide) Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 Taylor Swift, reputation -- WINNER Top Soundtrack: Black Panther The Fate of the Furious: The Album The Greatest Showman Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Moana -- WINNER Top R&B Album: Khalid, American Teen Bruno Mars, 24K Magic -- WINNER SZA, CTRL The Weeknd, Starboy XXXTentacion, 17 Top Rap Album: Drake, More Life Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. -- WINNER Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2 Migos, Culture Post Malone, Stoney Top Country Album: Kane Brown, Kane Brown Luke Combs, This One’s For You Thomas Rhett, Life Changes Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 -- WINNER Brett Young, Brett Young Top Rock Album: Imagine Dragons, Evolve -- WINNER Linkin Park, One More Light Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor Portugal. The Man, Woodstock U2, Songs of Experience Top Latin Album: Nicky Jam, Fenix Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar Ozuna, Odisea -- WINNER Romeo Santos, Golden Shakira, El Dorado Top Dance/Electronic Album: Avicii, AVĨCI (01) The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open -- WINNER Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Kygo, Stargazing ODESZA, A Moment Apart Top Christian Album: Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud Hillsong UNITED, Wonder Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection -- WINNER MercyMe, Lifer Top Gospel Album: Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit -- WINNER Marvin Sapp, Close Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER Kendrick Lamar, "Humble." Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like" Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar" Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You" Top Streaming Song (Audio): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" Kendrick Lamar, "Humble." -- WINNER Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3" Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar" Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations" Top Streaming Song (Video): Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang" Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like" Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You" Top Selling Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road” Imagine Dragons “Believer” Imagine Dragons “Thunder” Ed Sheeran “Perfect” Top Radio Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” Imagine Dragons, “Believer” Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” Charlie Puth, “Attention” Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You” -- WINNER Top Collaboration: Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” -- WINNER French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” Top R&B Song: Childish Gambino, “Redbone” DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke” Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” -- WINNER Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse” Top Rap Song: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One" French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable” Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” -- WINNER Top Country Song: Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” -- WINNER Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be” Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know” Top Rock Song: Imagine Dragons “Believer” -- WINNER Imagine Dragons “Thunder” Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy” Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still” The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You” Top Latin Song: J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente” Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” -- WINNER Maluma, “Felices Los 4” Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo” Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” -- WINNER Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises” Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye” Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me” Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay” Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar” Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name” -- WINNER Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You” MercyMe, “Even If” Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir” Top Gospel Song: Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You” Travis Greene, “You Waited” J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” -- WINNER Tamela Mann, “Change Me” Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

