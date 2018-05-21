Entertainment Music

Monday 21 May 2018

WATCH: Billboard Music Awards 2018 top 8 highlights, gallery and full list of winners

Janet Jackson, JLo, Ariana Grande, Salt N Peppa and more

Jennifer Lopez performs
Jennifer Lopez performs "Dinero" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Ed Sheeran was the big winner at last night's Billboard Music Awards, just a day after he wrapped his mammoth sold out nine date Irish tour which culminated in a rocking show at the Phoenix Park on Saturday night.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker won the top award of the night, Top Artist, as well as Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. 

Pal Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Camila Cabello won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award while Janet Jackson was awarded the Icon Award.

Other winners include Top Female Artist Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, who scooped the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

The Billboards are the awards where artists most feel the love from their fans as album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement are all taken into account by Billboard ahead of awarding winners.

Here are the top 10 highlights of the night (scroll down for the full winners list):

 

1. Kelly Clarkson's emotional opening

Host Kelly Clarkson opened the ceremony with a tearful plea for a “moment of action” in the wake of the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, which claimed the lives of 10 people and reignited the already explosive gun control debate in the US.

Jennifer Lopez performs
Jennifer Lopez performs "Dinero" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez performs "Dinero" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Bhad Bhabie. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Rapper T.I. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Janet Jackson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Ciara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Ciara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Ashlee Simpson-Ross. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Recording artist French Montana. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Kesha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Ciara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Hailey Baldwin. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Kesha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Angel Merino, aka Mac Daddyy. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Desiree Linden. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Model Tyra Banks. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Lil Pump. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Singer Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - (L-R) Recording artists Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of musical group En Vogue. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Normani. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Luis Fonsi and model Agueda Lopez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Z Lala. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Justine Skye. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Sway Calloway. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Recording artist Hilary Roberts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – PatrickStarrr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Normani. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Singer Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Icon award winner Janet Jackson performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Photo Room – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Maren Morris holds her Top Country Female Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Camila Cabello accepts the Billboard Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello perform "Sangria Wine." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Camila Cabello performs "Sangria Wine." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Salt-N-Pepa perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Salt-N-Pepa perform with DJ Spinderella (C). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Salt-N-Pepa perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Icon award winner Janet Jackson performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Darren Criss and Alison Brie present the Top Country Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Photo Room – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Taylor Swift holds her awards for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Kelly Clarkson performs "Whole Lotta Woman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Pharrell William performs "Sangria Wine." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Maren Morris performs "The Middle." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Ariana Grande performs "No Tears Left To Cry." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Icon award winner Janet Jackson performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Show – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – The Chainsmokers and Halsey present the Top Hot 100 Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Khalid accepts the Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards – Show – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Actress Rebel Wilson reveals Khalid as the winner of the Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Ariana Grande performs "No Tears Left To Cry.\
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - Singer Kelly Clarkson speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“Once again we are grieving for more kids that have died for just absolutely no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say that, obviously we’re going to pray for the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence," said a clearly emotional Clarkson, who has four children.

“And I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working. So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? A moment of change?”

“Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school.”

 

2. When Shawn Mendes and Khalid invited school shooting survivors on stage

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performed his new single Youth alongside rising star Khalid and the pair invited members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir from Parkland, Florida, on stage with them.

The school was the scene of a mass shooting earlier this year.

 

3. Ariana Grande's performance

Grande took to the stage just two days before the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing to perform her new single No Tears Left To Cry, her first since the attack last year.

Grande had just finished a show at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the foyer, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

The music video for the song references the events in Manchester. A bee, the symbol of the city, appears in the video.

 

4. Janet Jackson's acceptance speech

 

Janet Jackson, 52, was awarded the Icon Award and used her acceptance speech to praise women who have “made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused”.

She said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I feel that for all the challenges, all of our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history.

“It’s a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused.

“I stand with these women and with those men who are equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind.”

 

 

4. Janet Jackson's performance

Before picking up her award, Jackson performed a medley of three of her best known songs; Nasty, If and Throb.  It was her first TV performance in nearly a decade.

She was introduced on stage by Bruno Mars before the audience was shown a short film featuring highlights of her career.

Jackson is one of the famous Jackson siblings and her older brother, Michael, is one of the biggest-selling musicians of all time.

The previous recipients of the Icon Award are Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher.

 

5. The Avicii tribute

Avicii’s fellow electronic dance music stars paid tribute to him on stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The Swedish DJ, known for his club anthems including Wake Me Up and Levels, died at the age of 28 in Oman in April.

While presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, American DJs The Chainsmokers and singer Halsey paid tribute to the late star, whose real name was Tim Bergling.

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers said: “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways and simply put he meant so much to us and so many in the EDM community.”

Halsey added: “Everyone who worked with him would agree he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful. And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

 

6. JLo's return

Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled performed Dinero without Cardi B although the latter appeared in a black and white video rapping for her part of the song) and it was classic JLo.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber won the Top Hot 100 Song award for their hit, Despacito.

Before the ceremony kicked off, Lamar was leading the way with six wins from the non-televised categories.

Clarkson and Grande were among several artists to perform on the night, including Sheeran, Khalid, Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Cabello, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue.

 

7. Christina Aguilera's Fall in Line featuring Demi Lovato

The voices lads, the voices...

And Tyra's reaction said it all:

 

8. Salt N Peppa featuring En Vogue and Kelly Clarkson closing the show

We harked back to the 90s with a medley of Shoop/Let's Talk About Sex/Push It/Whatta Man and life was complete

 

Full list of winners:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

Taylor Swift

 

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid -- WINNER

Kodak Black

 

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello -- WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

 

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

 

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift -- WINNER

 

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons -- WINNER

Migos

U2

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake -- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

 

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

 

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

 

Billboard Music Awards 2018

 

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

 

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

 

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 -- WINNER

 

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars -- WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

 

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars -- WINNER

The Weeknd

 

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA -- WINNER

 

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars -- WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

 

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

 

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER

Post Malone

 

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B -- WINNER

Nicki Minaj

 

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z -- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

 

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

 

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

 

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris -- WINNER

 

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line -- WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

 

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

 

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons -- WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

 

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 -- WINNER

 

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna -- WINNER

Romeo Santos

 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers -- WINNER

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

 

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe -- WINNER

Zach Williams

 

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard -- WINNER

Tamela Mann

 

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. -- WINNER

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

 

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation -- WINNER

 

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana -- WINNER

 

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic -- WINNER

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

 

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. -- WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

 

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 -- WINNER

Brett Young, Brett Young

 

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve -- WINNER

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

 

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea -- WINNER

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVĨCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open -- WINNER

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

 

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection -- WINNER

MercyMe, Lifer

 

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit -- WINNER

Marvin Sapp, Close

 

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"

 

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble." -- WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"

 

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER

Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

 

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" -- WINNER

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

 

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You” -- WINNER

 

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” -- WINNER

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

 

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” -- WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

 

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One"

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” -- WINNER

 

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” -- WINNER

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

 

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” -- WINNER

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

 

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” -- WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

 

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” -- WINNER

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

 

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name” -- WINNER

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

 

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” -- WINNER

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment