Victoria Beckham: Singing and dancing were not my passion

Victoria Beckham has said singing and dancing were not her “passion” as she discussed her decision to “step away” from being a Spice Girl.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer told British Vogue that watching her friend Sir Elton John perform was a “life-changing moment” that helped her begin a “quest” to discover her “own dreams”.

She made the revelation in a letter which she penned to her future self for the magazine.

“Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas,” she wrote.

“He performed Tiny Dancer, as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him.

“It was a life-changing moment – while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams.

“It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl.”

Last year the Spice Girls – minus Beckham – reunited for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

Beckham, 46, said it was “scary to close a chapter that defined you”.

She added: “I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers.

“You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path.

“First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I’m dying to know.”

She added that she “always liked to surprise people – especially [husband] David”.

“Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage,” Beckham said.

PA Media