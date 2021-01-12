Victoria Beckham reflects on ‘amazing memories’ in birthday message to Melanie C

Victoria Beckham reflected on the “amazing memories” she shares with her former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C as she sent her a birthday message.

Melanie C turned 47 on Tuesday.

Beckham marked the occasion by sharing a throwback image of her with her former bandmate.

Alongside the image Beckham, 46, wrote: “Happy Birthday to the wonderful Melanie C.

“Here’s to so many amazing memories together! Kisses xxx.”

Melanie C responded to the post, saying: “Thank you my love, hopefully we’ll be raising one together soon.”

Geri Halliwell, another of Melanie C’s former Spice Girls bandmates, also sent her a birthday message on social media.

She shared the message alongside a number of photos of them together, including pictures which appeared to show them on stage.

Halliwell said: “It’s your bday! Happy Birthday Melanie C.

“A wonderful spice sister. So proud of you.

“Wishing you so much joy, love & success.”

Geri Halliwell (Ian West/PA)

Geri Halliwell (Ian West/PA)

In a video to Instagram, Melanie C thanked her followers for “all of your lovely, lovely messages”.

To mark the occasion she also launched a competition for five of her fans to win a five-minute video call with her.

Last week Mel B said the Spice Girls are eager to get back on tour once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

The chart-topping girl group – minus Victoria Beckham – played a string of tour dates in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

