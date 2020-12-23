Victoria Beckham jokes about Spice Girls singing in festive video

Victoria Beckham has joked about her contribution to the Spice Girls single 2 Become 1 as she shared a video of light-hearted festive tips.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer offered some handy hints for Christmas celebrations in a video entitled What Would Victoria Beckham Do?

She also revealed the group’s 1996 hit 2 Become 1, which was their first Christmas number one, is her favourite “Christmas carol”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Some festive tips, from me to you! We filmed this a couple of weeks ago before everything changed, but I wanted to share in the hope it puts a smile on your face today!”

In the clip she answers questions including what she would do if she was tasked with decorating a Christmas tree, and what she would do if she had forgotten to buy a gift for her sister.

Asked what she would do if she did not get what she wanted for Christmas, she replied it was more important her children got what they wanted, before adding: “That is what I am supposed to say. If I didn’t get what I wanted I would stamp my feet and act like a very petulant child.”

Addressing what she would do if she was asked to sing a Christmas carol, she said: “Whenever I’m asked to sing a Christmas carol, I just jump at the opportunity, at any time I jump at the opportunity to share my vocal talents with my community.

“My Christmas carol of choice would be 2 Become 1 because I didn’t sing much when the other girls were singing it with me.

“However if I’m singing it on my own…”

Beckham, who is married to sports star David Beckham, is mother to four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

PA Media