Victoria Beckham and Harper pose as ‘Posh and baby Posh’

The mother and daughter channelled the Spice Girls.

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper channelled the Spice Girls in matching dresses in a new photo on Instagram.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and Harper, nine, wore matching spaghetti-strap dresses with Beckham in black, reminiscent of her trademark dress as Posh Spice, and her daughter in white.

Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕

The pair posed amid racks of clothes, as Harper snapped the photo in the mirror and Beckham flashed a peace sign.

She captioned the photo: “Kisses from posh and baby posh.”

Meanwhile, her husband, David Beckham, has been posing for pictures taken by their oldest son, Brooklyn, who is an aspiring photographer and has published a book of his efforts.

The former footballer shared a photo of himself in the driver’s seat of a convertible, wearing sunglasses and wrote: “Anyone fancy a drive?”

Anyone fancy a drive? 😎 📸@brooklynbeckham

Brooklyn recently celebrated his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz and has referred to her as “my muse”.

