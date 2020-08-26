Victoria Beckham and Harper pose as ‘Posh and baby Posh’

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper channelled the Spice Girls in matching dresses in a new photo on Instagram.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and Harper, nine, wore matching spaghetti-strap dresses with Beckham in black, reminiscent of her trademark dress as Posh Spice, and her daughter in white.

The pair posed amid racks of clothes, as Harper snapped the photo in the mirror and Beckham flashed a peace sign.

She captioned the photo: “Kisses from posh and baby posh.”

Meanwhile, her husband, David Beckham, has been posing for pictures taken by their oldest son, Brooklyn, who is an aspiring photographer and has published a book of his efforts.

The former footballer shared a photo of himself in the driver’s seat of a convertible, wearing sunglasses and wrote: “Anyone fancy a drive?”

Brooklyn recently celebrated his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz and has referred to her as “my muse”.

PA Media