Usher announces Las Vegas residency starting in 2021

Usher has announced a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2021.

The Confessions singer will take to the stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum in July.

Iâll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and Iâll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

He announced the news during an a capella performance on US talk show Good Morning America and has promised he will perform all his best known hits, which include Yeah and Love In This Club.

The show is described as “an intimate, immersive, one-of-a-kind, ultimate experience.”

COMING UP ON @GMA: Crank up the volume because @Usher is here to start our weekend right with a special performance!#UsherOnGMA pic.twitter.com/1iIOnDCGhP — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2020

Other stars who have enjoyed residencies at Caesars Palace include the Rolling Stones, Sir Elton John, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

Tickets go on sale on September 10, with pre-sale from Monday.

PA Media