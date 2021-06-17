US The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon welcomes twins

US TV host Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins (Anthony Harvey/PA)

US TV host Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins.

De La Rosa, a DJ, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video of her cradling her newborn sons in a hospital bed.

She said she gave birth on Monday and revealed their names are Zion Mixolydian and ZIllion Heir Cannon.

“Welcome to the world,” De La Rosa wrote. She also posted a picture of the babies’ tiny hands gripping her finger.

Cannon, an actor, comedian and TV presenter, presents the US version of The Masked Singer and previously fronted America’s Got Talent from 2009 to 2016.

The 40-year-old married chart-topping singer Mariah Carey in 2008 and the couple welcomed twins in April 2011.

Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Cannon reportedly welcomed a daughter in December with former partner Brittany Bell – their second child together.