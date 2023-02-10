| 10.4°C Dublin

US singer Shania Twain scores third UK number one with ‘happy’ album Queen Of Me

She fought off close competition from singer-songwriter Raye’s debut album.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain

Shania Twain

Shania Twain

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Country pop superstar Shania Twain has landed her third UK number one album, according to the Official Charts Company.

The five-time Grammy award winner, 57, claimed the top spot with her sixth studio album Queen Of Me, following a close race with singer-songwriter Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues, including her recent number one single Escapism – which was the most-purchased record in independent record shops this week.

