US rock band My Chemical Romance announce reunion show

Popular US rock group My Chemical Romance have announced they are reuniting for a comeback show.

The band, who broke up in 2013 after 12 years together, announced on Twitter that a reunion performance will take place in Los Angeles in December.

The show is titled Return.

Best-known for hits including Welcome To The Black Parade, Teenagers and Helena, My Chemical Romance are an alternative rock band founded in New Jersey in 2001.

Announcing their break-up in 2013, the band said in a statement: “We’ve gotten to go places we never knew we would.

“We’ve been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all our friends.

“And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end.”

Since going their separate ways, band members including Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way have pursued other musical projects.

Frontman Gerard Way created the comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which was adapted into a major Netflix TV series starring Ellen Page earlier this year.

Tickets for the reunion show, set to take place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on December 20, go on sale on November 1.

