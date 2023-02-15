| 10.7°C Dublin

US college gig by The King’s Singers allegedly cancelled over sexuality concerns

The vocal group said it was the first concert cancellation in its 55-year history, apart from bad weather, the global pandemic or the war in Ukraine.

(Graceland/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

British acapella group The King’s Singers say they are “deeply saddened” after a concert at a US college was allegedly cancelled due to “concerns related to the sexuality” of its members.

The vocal group said it was the first concert cancellation in its 55-year history, apart from bad weather, the global pandemic or war.

