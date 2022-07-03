Upfront: Soprano Sinéad Campbell Wallace on divine inspiration in music and mixing motherhood and opera

Sinéad Campbell Wallace is a soprano who studied psychology, but dropped out to follow her singing passion. She lives in her home town of Wexford with her husband, counter-tenor Stephen Wallace and their two children, Alanna and Dylan. She is about to play the lead in Tosca.

What were you like growing up?

I’m the eldest of three. I have two brothers. I was very outdoorsy – a tomboy, climbing trees and playing on my grandparents’ farm in Galway.

Education was important in your house. Tell us more.

My parents were both secondary teachers. They instilled the hard-working aspect in us. Luckily, my parents didn’t teach me.

To whom do you owe your interest in classical music?

I grew up listening to Pink Floyd, The Who and Neil Young. I started playing piano when I was seven. It was my mum’s idea. I was taught by a nun in Loreto Wexford called Sister Mary Walsh. I hated it so much but the day she lost her rag with me changed everything...

After two years of doing no practice, I was at the piano with her and she took off the music and threw it at the door. She said: “If you’re not going to play piano, what can you do? Can you sing?” So I got up and sang something, probably a hymn. She said: “OK, you can sing.” So I studied singing with her.

What do you love about singing?

I loved it because it was a vehicle of expression. I started in the Feis Ceoil at the age of 10 and I loved the competitive element of it. I loved singing well.

It all started with a seat in the gods at the Wexford Opera Festival. I’d never seen an opera. I must have been 12. An Italian soprano came out on stage singing a very dramatic aria. It blew me away, I connected to it emotionally. It was a primal thing, life-changing.

Have you had to perform during difficult times?

I spent a year on a contract in Germany. I was away from my children for long periods – Alanna was seven at the time and Dylan was four. It was almost unbearable at times but I knew I had to do it to get back into the business.

I remember having them both crying on the phone during the interval of a show and then having to get straight back on stage and continue. That was difficult. Eventually you learn there’s a button you have to switch so that your heart doesn’t break.

Is opera all drama kings and queens?

It’s a vocation that demands talent and commitment, but you have to leave the drama and the intensity on the stage after a performance, and get on with life.

How did living in London compare with Germany?

I lived in London while I studied at the National Opera Studio there and ended up staying for seven years. I absolutely loved London – it’s so vibrant, diverse. Living in Germany was quite a culture shock in terms of how direct the German people are, and how time is so important. Still, the old cities are beautiful – I lived in Regensburg in Bavaria – and I made some great friends there.

Have you ever had any onstage or backstage disasters?

I once did a performance of The Rake’s Progress by Stravinsky at Garsington Opera, a summer festival in the UK, and I had food poisoning during one of the shows.

One of my entrances was through the picturesque gardens at the side of the stage. Just before I came on I was overcome with nausea and had a violent vomiting episode into the beautifully manicured bushes seconds before I had to sing. I just had to keep going. I got through the show.

Three words that describe you.

Fun-loving, impatient, strong.

What do you do for laughs?

Dancing. Whether it’s at a festival, in a club, or with Alanna and

Dylan in the kitchen.

Do you have a work/life balance?

Being away from my children is a huge sacrifice and it’s incredibly difficult to square with yourself. I suppose I have to believe that I’m setting a good example for them, especially my daughter, in terms of the importance of doing what you love and trying hard to make it work.

Irish National Opera presents Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ in partnership with Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, July 11-17