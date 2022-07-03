| 11.9°C Dublin

Upfront: Soprano Sinéad Campbell Wallace on divine inspiration in music and mixing motherhood and opera

Sinead Campbell Wallace plays the lead in 'Tosca' at the Bord Gáis. Picture by Fran Marshall Expand

Ciara Dwyer

Sinéad Campbell Wallace is a soprano who studied psychology, but dropped out to follow her singing passion. She lives in her home town of Wexford with her husband, counter-tenor Stephen Wallace and their two children, Alanna and Dylan. She is about to play the lead in Tosca.

What were you like growing up?

