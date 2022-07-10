Upfront: Pianist Conor Linehan on growing up with talented parents, music, and his latest show

Conor Linehan (50) is a pianist, composer and piano teacher. Born to actress Rosaleen and writer Fergus Linehan in Dublin, he lives in Churchtown with his wife Valerie and their son Fergus (15). He features in a new theatrical show The Tin Soldier.

What were you like growing up?

I was the youngest of four. If you ask my siblings they’ll say that I was totally spoiled. I was petted in a way that they weren’t. I’d throw a terrible sulk if I didn’t get my way. When you are the fourth kid, they nearly forget that you exist.

Mum would give me 10p and a sandwich and say, “Don’t come back until 7pm.” We’d go down to Blackrock baths, which were absolutely heaving. It’s always a bit sad to look at it now, so derelict. I remember hundreds of people there and all the macho men diving off the diving boards and the three different pools. It was magic. When I was 10, I used to cycle with my pal Gareth to Bray. We’d play the slots and then cycle back. I composed a piece of music about it. I was pretty free-range as a kid.

Tell us about your undetected bad eyesight.

I’ve had terrible eyesight since I was born and we really didn’t figure that out until I was three. So I used to cling onto people and they just thought I was a clingy child. When they discovered about the eyesight, I got big thick bottle-top glasses.

Tell us about music in your home.

I started playing the piano when I was five. My mum took me to lessons and I had various teachers. I did my little grades but I also messed around on the piano and figured out songs, and learned things by heart. I always had that two-track thing going, and I still have it going to this day.

Why the piano? There were two at home – an old battered one in the back and we got a new Yamaha upright one in the front. My mum was always playing the piano as well. She’s a very good pianist. She was writing songs for musicals with my dad and for their comedy sketches with Des Keogh. So there was always a lot going on. I was drawn to the piano and I loved it.

You turned 50 this year. Did you do anything special to mark it?

I got a cello. I don’t know how to play it but I’m going to start taking lessons. It’s great to do something that you can’t do.

Best advice given?

Video of the Day

My mum said to me, when you’re performing just hit your marks and everything else will come.

Best advice you give?

Enjoy your life as much as possible and take pleasure wherever you can find it.

Do you get pre-show nerves?

Always. But you make friends with it and accept that it’s just part of the whole process. Sometimes I suck an Extra Strong Mint before I go on stage. It gives a little sugar rush. I have all sorts of psychological strategies to deal with nerves. I accept that people make mistakes and I keep going.

What drives you?

Providing for my family – that’s a real working musician thing – and to be able to create special work.

How would you describe your work on the rave-reviewed The Tin Soldier?

It’s a hyper-theatrical show about the writer Hans Christian Andersen interspersed with The Steadfast Tin Soldier. There’s music and dance in it and I play a Steinway on stage. We would love kids from 12 up to see it.

Did fatherhood change you?

It made me more empathetic and a kinder and more patient person.

What do you do for fun?

I run marathons. In 2012, I got whooping cough and it laid me low for six months. I decided I would run a marathon when I got better. I like running. It’s about sanity and you get a wonderful sense of achievement. I just put on shorts, T-shirt and headphones. I don’t even time it. I always say I was never in such a bad mood that I couldn’t shake off by going for a 40-minute run.

Gate Theatre and Theatre Lovett present ‘The Tin Soldier’ at Black Box Theatre, Galway, from tomorrow to Saturday, as part of Galway International Arts Festival; giaf.ie