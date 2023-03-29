| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Unseen McCartney photos from Beatles’ early days unveiled ahead of gallery show

The personal archive will be displayed for the first time as part of a major exhibition to mark the National Portrait Gallery’s reopening in June.

The exhibition is titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm (Paul McCartney/PA) Expand

Close

The exhibition is titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm (Paul McCartney/PA)

The exhibition is titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm (Paul McCartney/PA)

The exhibition is titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm (Paul McCartney/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A handful of unseen photographs taken by Sir Paul McCartney during the early days of The Beatles have been released ahead of his National Portrait Gallery display.

The archive features more than 250 images taken between November 1963 and February 1964 which capture the emergence of Beatlemania through the personal lens of Sir Paul’s Pentax camera.

Most Watched

Privacy