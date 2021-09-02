UK’s biggest hit singles of the summer revealed

Olivia Rodrigo’s track Good 4 U is the UK’s biggest hit of the summer, the Official Charts Company has said.

The song recorded 834,000 chart sales over the summer period, according to the company’s The Official Songs Of The Summer 2021 rankings.

Rodrigo’s song spent five weeks at number one, the longest run of any rock-influenced track since Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life 18 years ago.

The UK's Official Songs of the Summer 2021 revealed: https://t.co/3Xr6SyfQBR — Official Charts (@officialcharts) September 2, 2021

She saw off competition from Ed Sheeran, who ranked second in the chart with Bad Habits.

His track spent nine weeks at number one and has recorded 812,000 chart sales since its release in July.

The Weeknd’s song Save Your Tears, which peaked at number two in the charts, came third in the overall rankings.

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix was fourth, followed by Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin ranked sixth with I Wanna Be Your Slave, while Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by rapper Lil Nas X was seventh.

Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions came eighth, followed by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s song Stay, which was ninth.

Jonasu’s Black Magic ranked 10th.

Rodrigo also had Traitor (13), Deja Vu (18), Drivers Licence (27) and Favourite Crime (32) in the top 40.

The chart was created using streaming data and sales from more than 9,000 UK outlets.