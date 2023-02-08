| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Ukraine criticises speech by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters at UN Security Council

The musician said during his speech that he ‘condemned’ the invasion of Ukraine and the ‘provocateurs’ who he claims led to the Russian attack.

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA) Expand

Close

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

A Ukrainian official has criticised the appearance of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia said it invited the musician to address the event remotely.

The 79-year-old said during his speech on Wednesday that he “condemned” the invasion of the country and the “provocateurs” who he claims led to the Russian invasion.

Most Watched

Privacy