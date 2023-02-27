| 7.9°C Dublin

UB40 visit ‘phenomenal’ school where their music is on the curriculum

The band-mates were treated to renditions of their hit tracks Higher Ground and Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.

Pupils at St Edward&rsquo;s Catholic Primary School in Birmingham, perform for members of UB40. (Jacob King/PA)

Pupils at St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Birmingham, perform for members of UB40. (Jacob King/PA)

By Richard Vernalls, PA

Hit-makers UB40 have been visiting a school to hear how the band’s repertoire is now part of the curriculum for its music-loving pupils.

About 400 pupils from St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Selly Park, Birmingham, took part in a special assembly, all about the band on Monday.

