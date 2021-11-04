U2’s new single offers a glimpse of where they’re headed next – and it doesn’t bode well

Usually surrounding new music from U2 there would be a fanfare, a red carpet, a mariachi band, and all manner of celebrations. Unfortunately, the damp squib that is Your Song Saved My Life — the first new music from the band since 2019 — has generated little other than a shrug of the shoulders from even the hardiest U2 fan. The song isn’t so much U2-lite as U2-lifeless, and as it is, presumably, a taster of music to be released next year, it doesn’t augur well for one of rock music’s most enduring and popular bands.

Looking deeper, however, Your Song Saved My Life might just be a strategic move on their part. Taken from the forthcoming animated movie, Sing 2 (which will see Bono make his animated screen debut as the secluded rock star lion, Clay Calloway), the song may have been written specifically for it. Irrespective of the tactic, the song is diluted, frail U2 — albeit a version that may well appeal to the movie’s demographic. Such a strategy may also be the reason why the band is now officially on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

Why TikTok, you might ask? Prior to officially joining, U2’s music had already experienced huge demand on the platform, with the #U2 hashtag and associated content receiving up to 250 million views. While TikTok may be viewed as a pre-and post-pubescent platform, it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the music industry or legacy rock and pop bands. Along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Led Zeppelin and ABBA, U2 are using TikTok as a means to further increase their fanbase.

There is another calculated reason why the band have embraced that particular online platform this month: November marks the 30th anniversary of their seventh studio album, Achtung Baby. Being on TikTok will allow the band to exhume archival footage not only from some of their (justifiably acclaimed) Achtung Baby/Zoo TV performances but also from before and after.

In other words, it seems to be business as usual for a band whose members are now in their sixties, and who, especially during the past 20 months, have not been idle. New music will be forthcoming in 2022 not only because it’s there, but because it has to.

New songs, however, need to be heard, and because U2 is as much a business as a band, it needs to be heard via live shows. Since music streaming arrived with a bang, live shows are now the primary source of revenue for any music act. Despite U2’s wealth, the show must indeed go on. The previous two U2 tours (2018’s Experience + Innocence, 2019’s Joshua Tree anniversary) grossed, respectively, $126m from 924,000 tickets sold and $390m from 3.3 million tickets sold. Not to put too fine a point on it, there is money to be made.

What can we expect from U2 in 2022? Coming down the line is a new album, their first since 2017’s Songs of Experience. That album (in parallel with 2014’s Songs of Innocence) ended for the band a specific chapter that eloquently addressed their past and private lives and which, in essence, made them once more go away to dream it all up again.

Their final pre-pandemic single, Ahimsa, was released towards the end of November 2019 to promote their debut performance in India the following month. Unlike Your Song Saved My Life, Ahimsa (a collaboration with Indian musician AR Rahman) is a remarkably strong piece of work invested with all of the constituent parts U2 are best known for.

Whatever the new album contains, the discerning U2 fan can only hope the songs are in line with Ahimsa’s virtues and not with the flaws of the new single.

Along with the new album, of course, will come the live shows. Given the circumstances surrounding current pandemic restrictions, there are no hard and fast rules (and certainly no official announcements) about concerts in 2022. If they do happen, we predict they will be of two types: a 30th anniversary Achtung Baby tour and a separate tour promoting the new album.

Eagle-eyed U2 fans will have noticed a technological revision of the eye-popping Zoo TV shows during the 2018 Experience + Innocence concerts. Fans will, therefore, have an idea of what to expect. As for the tour plugging the new album, your guess is as good as anyone else’s.

What seems certain, however, is that U2 won’t be hanging up their hats just yet. What will be the deciding factor for fans old and new (hello, TikTok?) is whether they have the songs to match their aspirations and whether they want to be viewed as meaningful and contemporary instead of a formulaic legacy act.

Tick-tock, lads, tick-tock — over 60 or not, time is running out.