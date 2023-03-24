independent

U2 level with David Bowie as latest album sees band clinch 11th UK number one

Miley Cyrus has hit another milestone as she landed her 10th week at number one in the singles charts with her break-up song Flowers.

U2&rsquo;s The Edge poses with his Official Number 1 Album Award for Songs Of Surrender from the Official Charts Company (Emily Quinn)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

U2 have secured their 11th UK number one album with Songs Of Surrender, the Official Charts Company said.

The Irish rock group, made up of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr, have seen records such as 2009’s No Line On The Horizon and 2004’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb climb to the top of the charts.

