U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

The rock band’s five-night run at The Venetian’s Sphere will feature a state-of-the-art audio and visual system designed for each concertgoer.

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr, Associated Press

U2 are familiar with rocking out in major sporting arenas and stadiums, but the band will soon hit the stage to create a new immersive concert experience inside a high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas.

Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced on Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows starting on September 29.

