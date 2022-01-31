Longitude has revealed its first round of acts for its July weekend music festival.

The three-day festival returns to Marlay Park from Friday July 1st to Sunday July 3rd 2022.

Longitude favourite Dave returns to headline the Friday night, while multi-Grammy nominated superstar Doja Cat will also perform on Friday.

Tyler, the Creator leads the Saturday line-up. His most recent album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ has debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200. Megan Thee Stallion will make her Irish festival debut on the Saturday stage.

A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night – while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi also joins the Sunday billing.

Also performing across the weekend are Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Aitch, Central Cee, Ski Mask The Slump God, M Huncho, Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKAy, Denise Chaila, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello.

Weekend tickets are €239.50 and day tickets are €99.50.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie,

They are on sale this Friday, February 4 at 9am.

Here is the Longitude 2022 headlining acts so far:

Friday July 1s Dave & Doja Cat

Saturday July 2: Tyler, the Creator & Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday July 3: A$AP Rocky & The Kid Laroi