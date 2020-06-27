Trump campaign could face legal action over use of Rolling Stones song

Donald Trump could face legal action if he continues to use a Rolling Stones song at his campaign rallies, the band has said.

The band’s legal team is working with the world’s biggest performing rights organisation the BMI to stop him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning.

The BMI has notified the Trump campaign that any future use of any Rolling Stones musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with the organisation.

A statement said: “The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

“If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

The Rolling Stones are not the first band to take issue with President Trump’s use of their music.

Rock band Queen were not happy with Mr Trump when he walked on stage to We Are The Champions during the Republic National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in the lead-up to the election that put him in the White House.

The band said on Twitter that it was “against our wishes” for the song to be used.

Adele’s hits Rolling In The Deep and Skyfall were played at Mr Trump’s political rallies in 2016, prompting her spokesman to point out she had not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning.

Frontman Michael Stipe was furious after the band’s song It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) was played at a rally.

Mr Trump also faced the US rockers’ ire when he retweeted a video of his State of the Union address accompanied by the band’s 1992 song Everybody Hurts.

The doleful ballad played as the camera panned to the faces of prominent Democrats looking downcast and irritated by Mr Trump’s speech.

The president has also been criticised by Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, the late Prince’s estate and Aerosmith for using their music at his rallies.

