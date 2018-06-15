Popstar Troye Sivan says he was “beyond honoured” to be on the front of the first-ever pride issue of Billboard magazine.

Troye Sivan is ‘beyond honoured’ to be the cover star of Billboard’s pride issue

The South African-born Australian singer-songwriter, 23, is preparing to release his second album, Bloom, in August and this week released the single Dance To This, which features Ariana Grande.

Sivan was interviewed for this month’s Billboard magazine while also appearing on the cover and revealed his joy over the accomplishment. Also THIS came out this morning. So beyond honoured to be on the first ever pride issue of @billboard magazine. One of my fave articles ever, too!! Give her a read 💓 https://t.co/VHprtcaNYD pic.twitter.com/B5mEFahmiW — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 15, 2018 He tweeted: “Also THIS came out this morning. So beyond honoured to be on the first ever pride issue of @billboard magazine. One of my fave articles ever, too!!”

Sivan came out in a vlog post in 2013 and in his Billboard interview revealed he first told a friend he was gay at the age of 14. He said: “I had never said it to myself. It was so pushed into the back of my head. We decided to never speak about it ever again. But what it did was open the floodgates in my own head. And I started going online and watching coming-out videos and videos from pride parades.”

🌺 DANCE TO THIS FT. @arianagrande IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW 🌺 and.....BLOOM THE ALBUM IS AVAILABLE FOR DIGITAL PRE-ORDER! Link in my story. Surprise cuties!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:15am PDT Sivan previously told how he was left in tears and felt “really sick” after he was first attracted to a man at the age of 13. He told Attitude magazine he was traumatised when he realised he found Zac Efron “really hot”.

Sivan recently performed his hit single My My My! on stage with Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl and made his Saturday Night Live debut earlier this year.

Press Association