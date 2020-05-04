TRNSMT reveals headliners among acts rebooked for next year

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed as one of the artists who will perform next year (Jacob King/PA)

TRNSMT has announced it has rebooked many artists from the 2020 festival for next year.

Liam Gallagher, The Courteeners and Lewis Capaldi were due to play over the weekend of July 10-12 this year, with Ian Brown, Foals, Rita Ora and Snow Patrol also on the bill.

After Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdown measures would continue in some form across the country to stop the spread of Covid-19, the festival at Glasgow Green was cancelled.

Expand Close Rita Ora fans who bought a ticket to the 2020 festival will be able to see her next year (Isabel Infantes/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rita Ora fans who bought a ticket to the 2020 festival will be able to see her next year (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Organisers have now said these artists are among those who will perform at the event next year and they are working to confirm others.

A spokeswoman said: “Following the news that TRNSMT 2020 is unable to go ahead, organisers have today announced that they have been working hard with artist teams over the last few days to rebook most of the acts from the 2020 event to the 2021 festival.

“TRNSMT festival organisers recognise that tens of thousands of 2020 ticket-holders were looking forward to seeing this year’s line-up so have moved quickly to secure the artists fans wanted to see this year for 2021’s festival.

“Over the next few weeks, we will work to try to tie up those 2020 acts who haven’t been able to commit to 2021 yet or replace the few gaps in the schedule with other amazing artists.”

Here it isâ¦ your TRNSMT 2021 line-up!

We know that tens of thousands of you bought tickets for TRNSMT 2020 and were looking forward to seeing this year's line up, so we've moved quickly to secure the acts confirmed for 2020, for 2021's festival! For more, go to our website. pic.twitter.com/RUIEiJdhp4 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) May 4, 2020

Fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 event can carry them over for TRNSMT 2021.

Organisers will work with the local authority to progress licence applications and permissions to use the parks.

PA Media