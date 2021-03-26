TRNSMT festival to go ahead in September

The TRNSMT festival last took place in 2019 (PA)

The TRNSMT festival has been rescheduled from July to September this year.

Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane and Snow Patrol are among the artists who will perform on Glasgow Green over September 10-12, along with the likes of Blossoms, Amy Macdonald and Courteeners.

Organisers said there have been some alterations to the line-up due to the change in dates, and The Chemical Brothers will now perform in place of Lewis Capaldi, while Primal Scream, Dermot Kennedy and Becky Hill have been added to the bill.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and many acts were rebooked for this year’s event.

Also on the line-up is Nathan Evans, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, who quit his job as a postman earlier this year after helping to kickstart a viral craze of sea-shantying on TikTok and signing a record deal with Polydor Records.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “We are delighted to announce our September dates for TRNSMT today.

“We had initially hoped for the festival to take place in July as planned, but a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT’s scale means this wasn’t possible.

Liam Gallagher is among those on the line-up (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Liam Gallagher is among those on the line-up (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will of course work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September.

“We’d like to thank fans for their patience and support over the past year, and we hope to see them in September as TRNSMT comes home to Glasgow Green.”

Gallagher will headline the festival on the Saturday.

He said: “Brothers and sisters, can’t wait to get up to Glasgow TRNSMT and blow your minds. It’s been far too long.”

Former postman Nathan Evans will be playing at the festival (PA)

Former postman Nathan Evans will be playing at the festival (PA)

Other artists who will be performing include Twin Atlantic, Picture This, Sea Girls and Vistas.

Tickets for TRNSMT 2021 are available to buy now from www.trnsmtfest.com.

Organisers said tickets already purchased will be valid for the equivalent days in September.

