TRNSMT cancelled due to ongoing lockdown restrictions

The TRNSMT music festival has become the latest event cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher were due to return to the line-up with Courteeners, Ian Brown, Foals, Rita Ora and Snow Patrol confirmed to play over the weekend of July 10-12.

But with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing lockdown measures are to continue in some form across the country to stop the spread of Covid-19, the festival at Glasgow Green will no longer go ahead this year.

A statement from festival organisers said: “We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the comments made by the First Minister of Scotland during the daily briefing on 23rd April, TRNSMT will be unable to go ahead as planned in July 2020.

“We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.

“We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year’s as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks.

“We’d like to thank the artist teams for their hard work in helping us to try and achieve this.”

At her daily briefing on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are likely to require that gathering in groups, for example in pubs or at public events, is banned or restricted for some time to come.”

It has been confirmed next year’s festival will take place from July 9-11.

Those who have a ticket for the 2020 edition will be able to carry it over to 2021 or seek a refund.

Glasgow Green has played host to the event since 2017, with acts including Queen, Stormzy and George Ezra featuring over the years.

Friday’s statement added: “This 2021 line-up announcement will be made soon and you will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund.

“Your ticket provider will be in touch so look out for an email coming from them soon. Please only get in touch with them if you haven’t been contacted after 14 days as they are very busy at this time.

“Stay at home, practise social distancing and stay safe. We will be back next year to celebrate like never before.”

