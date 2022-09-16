Trisha Yearwood, wife of Garth Brooks, is a megastar in her own right - here’s a look at their relationship

Garth Brooks and his equally famous singer wife Trisha Yearwood will be celebrating her 58th birthday here in Ireland.

The country music star is taking a four-day break ahead of his final two dates, which take place today and tomorrow.

The couple will then be treating their next few days in Ireland as a “second honeymoon”, Garth previously said, while also celebrating Trisha’s birthday on Monday, September 19.

As the two have been spotted visiting Glendalough before popping into Wicklow Heather restaurant in the past few days, we took a look at their whirlwind relationship and why they never seem to be seen apart.

Who is Trisha Yearwood?

Although Patricia Lynn Yearwood, more commonly known as Trisha, is married to the megastar she is a famous country singer in her own right and has won three Grammy awards.

Born in Monticello, Georgia, she rose to fame in 1991 with her debut single She’s in Love with the Boy, and her corresponding self-titled debut album later sold over two million copies.

After releasing Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love in 2007 she took a career break from music and published three cookbooks and subsequently began a culinary television series on the Foot Network called Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Read More

When did she and Garth Brooks meet?

The couple had been friends and musical partners before starting to see each other romantically.

In 1987, they were both trying to make it big as country singers in Nashville and they first met at songwriter Kent Blazy’s home studio.

Video of the Day

Trisha said they immediately “hit it off” but they were both married to other people at the time.

Garth told Ellen DeGeneres: “It’s strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I’d been married [to Sandy Mahl] for 13 months.”

The country singer married his first wife Sandy in 1986 and they split in 2001.

They share three daughters together, Taylor (30), August (28) and Allie (26).

Trisha was married twice before Garth and doesn’t have any children.

She wed Chris Latham in 1987 and they divorced in 1991. She then married Robert Reynolds, a bassist for The Mavericks and they split after five years in 1999.

Before being romantically involved, Trisha and Garth toured together and collaborated on songs with each other, with their first major hit being In Another’s Eyes in 1997.

After he divorced Sandy in 2001, Garth and Trisha were both single at the same time, and that’s when the stars aligned.

“This was somebody I always enjoyed being around,” Garth told Ellen DeGeneres.

"And we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did. And so we started seeing each other after the divorce.

“We’d known each other music-wise, but we got to see each other as people.

"And I’ve got to tell you, if you like her and don’t know her, you’ll love her. If you love her and don’t know her, you’ll worship her. She’s the real deal.”

How long have they been married?

Garth asked his future wife to marry him in May 2005 while he was onstage at a gig in California.

They then tied the knot a few months later on December 10, 2005, at a private ceremony at their Oklahoma home.

Now married for 17 years, Trisha said the secret to their successful marriage is spending lots of time together, and that’s why they travel the world and tour as a duo.

"When we got married we made a very conscious effort to be together and not apart,” she told Country Living.

“We’ve both been married before and it doesn’t work when you’re not together. That’s kind of been the benchmark of our marriage that we try really hard not to be apart.

“And we actually enjoy each other's company. How weird is that?"

Read More



