Trevor Noah jokes about Harry at 2023 Grammys

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event.

The former host of The Daily Show, who did not name the royal, said Corden is “living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis”.

In Harry's book Spare, he talked about a trip to the North Pole, and described how his genitals had been 'frost-nipped' (James Manning/PA)

In Harry's book Spare, he talked about a trip to the North Pole, and described how his genitals had been 'frost-nipped' (James Manning/PA)

In a passage from Harry’s recent memoir Spare, he described how during a trip to Antarctica, prior to the now Prince of Wales’s wedding to the Princess of Wales, his genitals had been “frostnipped”.

Noah, 38, said: “James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show.

“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”

The Duke of Sussex moved to Montecito, California, from the UK after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

It comes as Sasha Walpole, now a digger driver, claimed on the weekend to be the person Harry, 38, recounted as losing his virginity to in the memoir.

During the Grammys, Corden gave Beyonce, 41, the best dance/electronic music album award for Renaissance.

James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)

This took the pop star to 32 wins, making history as she became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time.

Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997, had the previous highest record at 31.

While presenting the award Corden, 44, said “we are witnessing history tonight” and added that it was an “honour” to be given the duty.

The British actor announced in April 2022 that he would step down as the host of his US chat programme.

During his opening monologue at the Grammys in 2021, speaking from a tent in central Los Angeles, Noah also referenced the royal family.

Pointing to masked nominees, seated and socially distanced at the ceremony, he said there was “more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace”, a reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.