| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Trevor Noah jokes about Harry at 2023 Grammys

The Duke of Sussex recounted in his book how his genitals had been ‘frostnipped’ during a trip to Antarctica.

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event.

The former host of The Daily Show, who did not name the royal, said Corden is “living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis”.

Most Watched

Privacy