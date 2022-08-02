Travis Scott set for Las Vegas residency amid ongoing lawsuits

Travis Scott has announced he will be taking up a residency in Las Vegas, amid ongoing lawsuits related to last year’s Astroworld tragedy.

The US rapper will perform at Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas with his first headlining performances scheduled for September 17 and October 15.

They will follow tour dates in the UK, where he is due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on August 6 and 7.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Scott is set to “feature some previews of upcoming tracks”, according to a press release shared with US media.

The rapper still faces multiple lawsuits following the tragedy during his headline set at the Astrowold music festival in Texas in November last year.

Ten people died and thousands more were injured as fans surged toward the stage, though the rapper said he did not know people were hurt.

At a show in July he stopped a show in Coney Island, New York, to make sure fans were safe.