Travis Scott: I am a tool of the Black Lives Matter movement

Travis Scott has said he sees himself as a “tool” to make the voices of the Black Lives Matter movement heard.
The rapper, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner, said he is committed to being a leader and using his voice to amplify others.
He told The Face magazine: “People are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day.
“We got a voice to try to make change. Allow me to help in any way.”
He added: “That means we got a voice to try to make change. People are listening, you know what I mean? And we want to try to make sure they understand that I’m a tool. Allow me to help in any way. Let me know where we got to go show up. It’s a big picture. It’s like a lot of groundwork we got to do.
“You’re trying to get to a point where people are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day. I mean, look how many leaders we have in the black community.”
Scott also addressed his decision to perform with Maroon 5 at the 2019 Superbowl, even though the event was largely boycotted by black performers over the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, and the league’s announcement that teams would be fined if players followed his lead and knelt during the anthem.
He said: “I couldn’t dare do that (boycott the event). For what? Who gains from that? Not my people…
“There’s things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”
– The full interview is in The Face, out now.
