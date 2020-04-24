Travis Scott debuts new track with Kid Cudi during Fortnite virtual concert

Travis Scott debuted his new track with Kid Cudi during a concert on the Fortnite video game (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Travis Scott debuted his new track with Kid Cudi during a virtual concert on the wildly popular video game Fortnite.

The rapper has teamed up with Epic Games for a headlining in-game concert series called Astronomical.

During the first show on Friday, Scott unveiled The Scotts, his new collaboration with Cudi.

Cudi later revealed the song’s artwork, sharing the animated pink and green cover.

Following his virtual concert, Astroworld rapper Scott tweeted: “HONESTLY TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS.

“AND I KNOW TIMES ARE WEIRD FOR US. BUT FOR ONE MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGE WHERE EVER YOU ARE IS AMAZING. LOVE U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!!! GANG.”

As well as the new song, a range of new Astronomical clothing and other merchandise was made available, as well as in-game purchases for Fortnite, including character outfits and skins.

The final Astronomical concert is on April 25.

