Tracey Thorn: ‘Women encounter the same discrimination in 2021’

The Everything But the Girl singer’s new book pays tribute to her role model Lindy Morrison. She tells JP O’Malley about their friendship and her disappointment at how so little has changed for women in music since they met

Ahead of her time: Drummer Lindy Morrison Expand

JP O'Malley

Tracey Thorn is recalling a gig from more than half a lifetime ago at the Lyceum Theatre in London. Orange Juice were the headliners. The support act was The Marine Girls, a post-punk trio. Thorn was their guitarist and singer. She was only 20; ambitious but anxious.

Multimillion-selling success would come in later years when she became one half of the lo-fi electropop duo Everything But the Girl. Back in March 1983, she was still finding her way. There was an insecurity and a shyness in those early years, she says. Now 58, Thorn remembers her younger self as a suburban girl lost and lonely in London. The future was uncertain. The Marine Girls were about to break up. Looking into any mirror back then was daunting. “I hated my reflection,” she recalls today from her home in the London suburb of Hampstead.

That night in the Lyceum, she was about to meet a person who would have an indelible influence on her life. A figure appeared in the side of her dressing room mirror. “This angular woman wearing a Lurex dress with blonde hair and a super-confident, outgoing personality,” she remembers. There was a casual conversation about borrowing lipstick. Then the woman introduced herself: Lindy Morrison, a drummer from Queensland.

