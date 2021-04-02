Tracey Thorn: ‘Women encounter the same discrimination in 2021’

Tracey Thorn is recalling a gig from more than half a lifetime ago at the Lyceum Theatre in London. Orange Juice were the headliners. The support act was The Marine Girls, a post-punk trio. Thorn was their guitarist and singer. She was only 20; ambitious but anxious.

Multimillion-selling success would come in later years when she became one half of the lo-fi electropop duo Everything But the Girl. Back in March 1983, she was still finding her way. There was an insecurity and a shyness in those early years, she says. Now 58, Thorn remembers her younger self as a suburban girl lost and lonely in London. The future was uncertain. The Marine Girls were about to break up. Looking into any mirror back then was daunting. “I hated my reflection,” she recalls today from her home in the London suburb of Hampstead.

That night in the Lyceum, she was about to meet a person who would have an indelible influence on her life. A figure appeared in the side of her dressing room mirror. “This angular woman wearing a Lurex dress with blonde hair and a super-confident, outgoing personality,” she remembers. There was a casual conversation about borrowing lipstick. Then the woman introduced herself: Lindy Morrison, a drummer from Queensland.

“When we first met it was an attraction of opposites,” Thorn says, “I was still working out who I was and Lindy was 10 years older than me, so she became an older role model. I thought to myself: she’s so different to me, but so incredible. Maybe I could be more like that.”

Thirty-eight years later, Thorn has paid tribute to her friend by writing her life story, or at least her take on it. “I didn’t want to write a straight-up biography,” she explains. “I wanted to be inside the story myself, and yet still be a bit outside of it.

“I think we always tend to see people from the outside, and so what you typically get is the other person’s impression of themselves. Writing Lindy’s story, I wanted to make it clear that what you’re getting here is my version of events.”

Fundamentally, the book is a story about female friendship, Thorn says. “If you’re the only woman in the room when you encounter another woman, there’s always a sense of safety and strength in numbers,” she says. “It’s a mutual understanding and very refreshing that you’re not having to constantly explain yourself.”

“It’s a very weird experience [as a woman] that you are always treated as though you are a minority, when, of course, you’re not,” she adds. “And your experience is always regarded as being almost niche, or exceptional, when you’re actually one half of the human race.”

This was a frustration she shared with Morrison when they first met. “So we bonded over that and just understood each other,” she recalls.

My Rock ‘n’ Roll Friend also documents a remarkable and colourful musical career. It begins in the late 1970s. Morrison was a part-time drummer with the all-female jazz group Shrew. When punk arrived Down Under, she took up sticks with Zero. The hell-raising rockers borrowed their name from the title of an anarchist feminist newspaper. Their rowdy live performances became infamous. Most of their gigs featured a heavy police presence, a punch-up and a riot.

Her next collaboration was a little more serene. The Go-Betweens wrote sun-soaked, inoffensive, apolitical art-house pop songs. Vocal and writing duties were shared by the two founding members, Grant McLennan and Robert Forster.

Forster and Morrison began a relationship from the moment she joined but kept it a secret for many years.

In 1983, The Go-Betweens flew to London; it was a rite of passage for any Aussie group with global ambitions. Notting Hill was considered the perfect pit-stop before the brighter lights of New York. Back then it was also the centre of the burgeoning British indie scene. It wasn’t exactly Hollywood, but the rent was cheap. So was the heroin.

Morrison stole a wrap from Nick Cave’s stash on one occasion. They shared a house together for a time. Members of Cave’s band, The Birthday Party, dropped into the bohemian junk den most days. The motley crew even recorded a song together called After the Fireworks, under the name Tuff Monks.

Thorn recalls a furious argument that arose from that recording session. Morrison told The Birthday Party’s Mick Harvey she would not be told how to play the drums. Thorn says it’s a typical example of Morrison’s fearless personality.

Her book also features another now-infamous episode: an interview from Australian TV in 1988 when Morrison proudly tells the interviewer she is a feminist and warns the interviewer to stop touching her leg as she is talking. It’s classic Morrison, says Thorn. Brutally honest. In your face. Never afraid to speak her mind, or truth to power.

Thorn does not have much interest in talking about her own musical career today, mainly because there isn’t as much to discuss. She spent most of her recent years as a memoir writer. Everything But the Girl stopped performing live in 2000. There have been a few musical projects here and there since, but gigging again is not on her radar.

“When I’m asked will I ever perform live again, I always say I don’t want to at the moment,” she says.

“I stopped singing in public quite a few years ago. So I would need a [huge drive] to get myself back into doing something I stopped doing a long time ago.”

My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend paints Morrison as a feminist hero who was ahead of her time in many respects. But Thorn still feels gender equality has a long way to go.

“I have a bit of distance from the music industry these days,” she says. “Sometimes I assume things are a bit better, but then you look at festival bills where there are about three women appearing across five stages over the weekend.

“So the pace of things changing is disappointing,” she adds. “I see lots of young women making amazing records. But then I read an interview with a female musician and she’ll describe her experience of being in music business right now.

“And I think, wow, it’s exactly the same. You realise that women really still have to encounter the same discrimination in 2021.”

‘My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend’ is published by Canongate