Tori Kelly: Unexpected health challenges made for scary few days

Tori Kelly said she has had a “scary few days” following “unexpected health challenges”.

The American singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on YouTube and American Idol and a Grammy win, had been set to release her self-titled EP called Tori on Friday when she became ill.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kelly wrote: “Hi friends, as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you.

“I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.

“I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday! I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Love Tori.”

US outlets have reported that she became ill at a dinner in Los Angeles, California on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

Kelly, who won best gospel performance/song and best gospel album in 2019 at the Grammys, also captioned her post writing: “Deuteronomy 31:8.”

This passage from the Bible, in the new international version, says: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

The singer is married to German basketball player Andre Murillo, who announced in 2019 that he would retire, and is best known for hit song and record Unbreakable Smile.

In an Instagram story, Murillo wrote: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.

“Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”