Top Gear ‘should be learning from failures, not pausing the show’

Perry McCarthy said Top Gear is ‘an expensive show to produce’ and could be a factor in decision making.

Close

Perry McCarthy (the original Top Gear Stig) said the BBC show should be learning from the investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident not pausing making an upcoming series.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A former racing driver who played the character of The Stig on Top Gear said the BBC show should be learning from its investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident, not pausing making an upcoming series.

Perry McCarthy, who first played the mysterious helmet-wearing racing driver in the long-running hit motoring programme, was speaking after the corporation announced that “it would be inappropriate to resume” filming season 34.

