Top 50 Irish albums of all time: the judges on their number one choice

Van Morrison in New York in 1967. He recorded Astral Weeks in the city the following year. Photo by Popsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Paul McLoone on Astral Weeks by Van Morrison (1968) “I was a late-comer to Astral Weeks. I had that chip on my shoulder that you often have as a young musician. It was the Smiths, New Order and the Bunnymen for me, but Astral Weeks was one of those albums that would come top of the lists. But when I finally checked it out when I was bit more mature and curious, and even though I struggled with it at first, the album started to connect with me. You have to surrender to it. It’s not a casual listen, but what it is is an impressionistic, immersive masterpiece that is worthy of all the praise given to it.” Paul McLoone, broadcaster and singer with the Undertones since they reformed

Sinéad O'Connor in 2000. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ciara King on Faith and Courage by Sinéad O’Connor (2000) “When I listen to that album now, it brings me right back to where I was in Roundstone in Galway. I was maybe 21 when I first bought it — some time after it came out — and Sinead’s songs really spoke to me as a young person and a woman. They were feminist anthems and I was of that age where I was about to go out into the world. The songs are fierce, passionate and badass and her voice is never less than amazing.” Ciara King, broadcaster, RTÉ

Top 50 best Irish albums - The Top Ten

Tom Dunne. Photo by Mark Condren

Tom Dunne on The Clock Comes Down the Stairs by Microdisney (1985) “This album means so much to me. Cathal Coughlan was somebody from my generation saying the things that I really relate to. It’s an album that eviscerates both Ireland and Britain, especially the latter. And the music is so great with all those Beach Boys-like melodies. There’s such a great songwriting partnership between Cathal and Sean O’Hagan. Sean’s such a great musician and Cathal had a way with words and a voice that meant magic happened when they worked together.” Tom Dunne, frontman Something Happens and presenter of The Tom Dunne Show, Newstalk

Dee Woods

Dee Woods on The Unforgettable Fire by U2 (1984) “It’s an album I never tire of listening to. It marked a new departure for U2 and you can hear the influence of Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois all over it. The Edge’s guitar sounds really great, especially on Promenade, and Bono gives some of his best ever vocal performances. Pride is nothing less than an Irish anthem. I sing MLK to my son going to bed every night.” Dee Woods, broadcaster, Radio Nova

Jenny Huston

Jenny Huston on The Joshua Tree by U2 (1987) “I fell in love with U2 in childhood and many of my favourite songs come from their albums. The emotion they create through the combination of their strengths as musicians and through their songwriting leaves an indelible mark. The Joshua Tree is anthemic, bittersweet and socially and politically conscious. Bono’s plaintiff vocals still pierce my heart when I hear Red Hill Mining Town, Where the Streets Have No Name, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and With Or Without You. The sonic landscape of Bullet the Blue Sky and the lyrics and emotion of Running to Stand Still are incredible.” Jenny Huston, broadcaster, host U2-X Radio on Sirius XM

Bono on stage in 1992. Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns

Lilian Smith on Achtung Baby by U2 (1991) “They could very easily have released The Joshua Tree, Part 2, and it would have sold and sold, but they took real risks on this album and I thought that was very brave of them. These are songs that are completely fresh and different to what they did before that. Great as they were, there had been an earnestness to them and they left all that behind. When I first heard [lead single] The Fly, I was just amazed, as I imagine all U2 fans were.” Lilian Smith, broadcaster, RTÉ

Sinéad O'Connor in 1989

Pat O’Mahony on The Lion and the Cobra by Sinéad O’Connor (1987) “I remember going to the Olympic Ballroom [now defunct Dublin venue] to review her for Hot Press. This was just before the album came out. She blew me away… that voice was mesmerising. And her vocals are just as spectacular on that debut album — they way she can go from quiet to loud without losing any quality never ceases to amaze me. She was 19/20 making this album and it’s astonishing that songs as captivating and deep as these could be made by someone so young.” Pat O’Mahony, broadcaster, RTÉ, and presenter of music collection series, For the Record

My Bloody Valentine in the 1990s. Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Niall Byrne on Loveless by My Bloody Valentine (1991) “Loveless still has that capacity to surprise and excite people. While it’s long been known as a classic rock record, sometimes I feel as though it’s anything but. Kevin Shields deliberately used the studio as an instrument and there’s incredible sonic exploration and techniques. It’s not just an incredibly engaging record, but it also has a unique, liminal quality that makes it completely separate to anything else. It tore up the rule book and it continues to inspire.” Niall Byrne, music critic, DJ and founder of the Nialler9 online magazine

Colm O'Callaghan

Colm O’Callaghan on Speak Slowly by The Stars of Heaven (1988) “The Stars of Heaven never got the acclaim or recognition that their talents deserved. They were a bit shambling as a live outfit, but in studio, they made marvellous music. They weren’t as ‘obvious’ as some of the other bands of time, but the songs were intriguing. Lyrically, Stephen Ryan and Stan Erraught were magnificent and their frame of reference was different to every other band.” Colm O’Callaghan, RTÉ TV producer and creator of The Blackpool Sentinel blog