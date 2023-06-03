Top 50 Irish albums of all time – ranked: the full countdown

Our critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman and John Meagher deliver the definitive list of the greatest Irish albums, as chosen through an unprecedented poll of more than 50 experts

The island of Ireland has punched well above its weight when it comes to great music. But what are the very best Irish albums ever released? Where do much-lauded contemporary acts such as Fontaines DC and Villagers fit in a wider picture that includes such heavyweights as U2, Van Morrison and Sinéad O’Connor?