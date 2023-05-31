Top 50 Irish albums of all time, numbers 40-31: featuring Christy Moore, Rusangano Family and Fontaines DC

Our critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman and John Meagher deliver the second instalment in our definitive list of the greatest Irish albums

The Irish Independent’s list of the top 50 Irish albums of all time is the result of voting by more than 50 musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders.

For details on how we put it together, read our explainer.

Numbers 50-41 are here. We continue today with numbers 40-31, with the rest to be published in Independent.ie daily this week and the whole, definitive rundown in the Irish Independent Review and online on Saturday.

Dogrel by Fontaines DC

40 Dogrel Fontaines DC (2019)

The quintet’s debut opens with Grian Chatten on Big willing the overnight success that would forever change the lives of the lyricist and his post-punk cohort: “My childhood was small, but I’m gonna be big.” Tonally, Dublin is central to the music. The greyness of the city’s weather casts a shadow on the spiky arrangements as Chatten casually traverses the streets and takes the listener along for the ride. (ZH)

Prosperous by Christy Moore

39 Prosperous Christy Moore (1972)

Prosperous is a fascinating taste of what’s to come, as future members of Planxty (Andy Irvine, Dónal Lunny, Liam Óg O’Flynn) are present and correct. Folk songs (A Letter to Syracuse, James Connolly, The Raggle Taggle Gipsies), ballads (The Cliffs of Dooneen, Spancill Hill), and traditional (Tabhair Dom Do Lámh) deliver what all albums should: music played for the inescapable, transcendent pleasure of it. (TCL)

Speak Slowly by the Stars of Heaven

38 Speak Slowly The Stars of Heaven (1988)

Upon its release, the second and final album from the band dubbed Ireland’s answer to the Byrds climbed to No 6 in the UK indie charts. This collection is widely acclaimed as a delicately crafted timeless classic. Stephen Ryan is as skilled in creating achingly beautiful love songs (2 O’Clock Waltz) as infectious jangle-pop gems (such as 28 and Lights of Tetouan — the latter covered by Everything But The Girl). (RD)

Early in the Morning by James Vincent McMorrow

37 Early in the Morning James Vincent ­McMorrow (2010) The Dubliner has enjoyed a prolific and eclectic recording career, but this gorgeously honed debut is his most consistently strong album. Earning comparisons to everyone from Van Morrison to Bon Iver, its songs are, by turns, lush and delicate. McMorrow’s gently strummed acoustic guitar and his hushed vocals are his primary instruments. The lyrics — elemental and poetic — tug on the heartstrings. (JM)

I am the Greatest by A House

36 I Am the ­Greatest A House (1990)

Following the commercial failure of second album I Want Too Much, A House dusted themselves off and created uncompromising masterpiece I Am the Greatest, a cocktail of bravado, bluster, lyrical dexterity and sonic splendour. The wit and poetry of Endless Art is one of many highlights on the Edwyn Collins-produced meisterwerk, which also boasts the abrasive playfulness of I Don’t Care and dulcet indie earworm Take It Easy on Me. (RD)

Let the Dead Bury the Dead by Rusangano Family

35 Let the Dead Bury the Dead Rusangano Family (2016)

The Shannonside outfit, comprising members from Zimbabwe, Togo and Co Clare, won the Choice Music Prize for this arresting debut. It’s a rap album that blends a dizzying array of genres, including the rich polyrhythmic sounds common to GodKnows Jonas and Murli Boevi’s childhood in Africa. It was released in a decade where so-called ‘new Irish’ musicians really started to make themselves heard. (JM)

Faith and Courage by Sinéad O'Connor

34 Faith and Courage Sinéad O’Connor (2000)

On the majority of Sinéad O’Connor’s output across her 10 albums, her artistic strength has been her ability to combine vulnerability with an unshakable sense of defiance in her songwriting. She entered the new century with a dynamic offering in the form of Faith and Courage, an album that captures the sounds of the time it was recorded while presenting themes that were, as ever for O’Connor, ahead of their time. (ZH)

In Towers and Clouds by the Immediate

33 In Towers and Clouds The Immediate (2006)

The Immediate are best-known as the outfit with which Conor O’Brien plied his trade before he shot to superstardom with Villagers. Their one and only album is a splendid slice of innovative indie pop of an avant-garde hue that garnered a Choice nod and left many critics salivating. They draw from the same creative well as Talking Heads and Radiohead while remaining refreshingly inventive and original. (RD)

Holding Hands with Jamie by Girl Band/Gilla Band

32 Holding Hands with Jamie Girl Band (2015) There are some acts that you cannot merely listen to but must immerse yourself in for maximum impact. Dublin-based noise-rock quartet Gilla Band (known as Girl Band when this album was released) are one such group. They consistently exhilarate audiences with their juxtaposition of claustrophobic and captivating instrumentation with frontman Dara Kiely’s absurdist yet charismatic lyrical sensibility. Almost a decade on, Paul and Pears For Lunch remain vibrant and visceral. (ZH)

Troublegum by Therapy?

31 Troublegum Therapy? (1994)

For their second major label album, the Larne trio turned to compatriots the Undertones and US alt-rock band Helmet for inspiration. The result is a commercially friendly alt-rock opus that, on release, threatened to make Andy Cairns, Fyfe Ewing and Michael McKeegan global stars. Crossover glory didn’t quite come, but songs such as Screamager and Trigger Inside have long been staples of ‘90s hard rock. (JM)

Still to come... Find out this week on Independent.ie