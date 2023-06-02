Top 50 Irish albums of all time, numbers 20-11: featuring Lankum, Thin Lizzy, the Cranberries and Villagers

Our critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman and John Meagher deliver the fourth instalment in our definitive list of the greatest Irish albums

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? by The Cranberries

For the Birds by The Frames

20 For the Birds The Frames (2001) Before Glen Hansard’s Oscars success with Once, international acclaim was stubbornly hard to come by. It’s difficult to understand why, because the Frames were adored in 1990s Ireland and the songs had mass appeal. This fourth album really should have pushed them stratospheric: it’s the pinnacle of Hansard’s songcraft — Lay Me Down and What Happens When the Heart Just Stops are beautiful meditations. Fiddle player Colm Mac Con Iomaire adds texture to the sound and the production from Steve Albini and David Odlum is in sublime service to the songs. (JM)

The Livelong Day by Lankum

19 The Livelong Day Lankum (2019) Traditional music has held a vital space in Ireland’s cultural legacy. When Lankum released this extraordinary third album, the group reinvigorated the spirit of songs such as The Wild Rover and The Pride of Petravore with their awe-striking experimental interpretations. Key to their innovation is producer John ‘Spud’ Murphy, with whom they have developed their idiosyncratic drone-fuelled arrangements. Within Lankum’s multifaceted compositions, Radie Peat’s vocals bring heaps of character to the material. Their contemporary approach to the traditional songbook has brought these timeless songs to new generations. (ZH)

The Gloaming by the Gloaming

18 The Gloaming The Gloaming (2014)

Not so much a supergroup as a home-from-home for outrageously skilled musicians, the Gloaming’s debut album presents almost an hour of music that may draw from the deep well of traditional Irish music but ultimately amounts to a singular creative form of shapeshifting. If the musicianship is peerless (Martin Hayes’ fiddle, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh’s hardanger d’amore fiddle, Dennis Cahill’s guitar, Thomas Bartlett’s keyboards/production), then Iarla Ó Lionáird’s vocals are something beyond (especially on Samhradh Samhradh). Quite simply, hearing is believing. (TCL)

O by Damien Rice

17 O Damien Rice (2002) Irrespective of the amazing backstory and ingredients to Damian Rice’s debut (music industry advice from his second cousin, the composer David Arnold; an opera singer; Gregorian chants; sublime lead and backing vocals by Lisa Hannigan; the steel will of refusing to sign to a major label), the songs here are the aural equivalent of sitting in a dark, candlelit room while Sigur Rós cover the early works of Leonard Cohen. In other words, calm, intense, enthralling tracks that deserve to be listened to in one sitting. (TCL)

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? by The Cranberries

16 Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The Cranberries (1993) A testament to a great album is when its lyrical and musical content continue to resonate long after its original release. Thirty years on, the influence of the Cranberries’ electrifying debut — particularly the late Dolores O’Riordan’s unique vocal styling — lingers in the work of a new generation of artists. The melding of lush string motifs with their buoyant pop-rock arrangements gives the work a striking mystical element. Ultimately, the vitality in O’Riordan’s performance across this LP, and subsequent hit singles, solidified her reputation as one of Ireland’s most distinctive vocalists. (ZH)

Moondance by Van Morrison

15 Moondance Van ­Morrison (1970) Astral Weeks may have been something of an incandescent musical triumph for Van Morrison, but even a genius has to pay the rent, and so Moondance is Van the Man’s first truly radio-friendly solo work. You want catchy numbers that have become standards for lounge bands the world over? That’d be the title track. You want blissed-out and buoyant rhythm and blues songs that would become American FM radio staples? Try Into the Mystic, And It Stoned Me, Brand New Day, Caravan, Come Running and These Dreams of You. (TCL)

The Lion and the Cobra by Sinéad O'Connor

14 The Lion and the Cobra Sinéad O’Connor (1987) A stunning, startling debut album, released while the shaven-headed Dubliner was only 20, is a statement of intent that is as potent now as it was when it first came out. Tackling big themes such as social injustice, religious fundamentalism and female sexuality, O’Connor has a great deal to say. As ever, her vocals are front and centre and on the glorious Mandinka she delivers one of their best alt-rock songs of the decade. The Mandinka people, she reminded interviewers at the time, are an African tribe. (JM)

Andy Irvine/Paul Brady by Andy Irvine/Paul Brady

13 Andy Irvine/Paul Brady Andy Irvine/Paul Brady (1976)

Following the demise of Planxty, two of its members joined forces to record a collection of songs that, as a whole, constitute an Irish folk music classic. Assisted by the Bothy Band’s Donal Lunny and Kevin Burke, the fusion of guitar, bouzouki, mandolin, countermelodies, hints of Bulgarian music and songs as resonant as Arthur McBride (on which Brady’s guitar playing is masterful), Plains of Kildare, Lough Erne Shore and Bonny Woodhall would go on to influence future generations of musicians. (TCL)

Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy

12 Jailbreak Thin Lizzy (1976)

In 1976, Phil Lynott et al were under pressure to deliver the goods on their third album for record label Vertigo. Deliver they did. Jailbreak displays Lynott’s versatile songwriting and ability to pen a catchy riff to great aplomb. The Boys are Back in Town was a global hit single and many of the album’s tracks became live favourites. From misty-eyed romanticism (Running Back and Fight or Fall) to aggressive rock (Emerald and Warriors) via playful poppier stylings (Angel From the Coast and Romeo and the Lonely Girl), this album is Lynott’s creative zenith. (RD)

Becoming a Jackal by Villagers

11 Becoming a Jackal Villagers (2010) With an air of Paul Simon’s intricately storied songwriting, Conor O’Brien’s reintroduction as Villagers in the wake of the Immediate’s demise showed an altogether different side to his artistry. This beautifully crafted folk-led LP, detailed with elegant piano flourishes and sumptuous drum fills, is heightened by O’Brien’s engaging vocals. The vulnerability in his cadence creates an intimate listening experience. Across his discography, the Dubliner has shown a natural flair for considered and kaleidoscopic production techniques. Becoming a Jackal is timeless, eternally emotive and breathtakingly earnest. (ZH)

