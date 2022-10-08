Top 12: Unlikeliest music collaborations — from Dua Lipa with Andrea Bocelli to Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. In 1993, the Rolling Stones hired The Chieftains for a party and, as legend goes, Jagger’s appearance on their 1995 album was a way of returning the favour.

Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Their Old Town Road collaboration is the longest-running No 1 song in history and the highest-certified song ever, going 14 times platinum in the United States.

Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform at the 62nd annual Grammy awards in 2020. The bands’ Walk This Way collaboration was a career-defining moment for both acts.

Singers Bing Crosby (L) and David Bowie performing the songs 'Little Drummer Boy' and 'Peace On Earth' on the set of the television special Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, in 1977.

12 Lou Reed and Metallica — Lulu (2011) Alas, even when you’re blending two artists who are hugely successful in their own right, sometimes the result is just plain wrong. Heavy metal band Metallica and urban troubadour Lou Reed felt they had chemistry when they jammed together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary in 2009 and decided on a full-scale collaboration. The result, the 2011 experimental album Lulu, was hailed by Reed as “a sensual thing” but is broadly loathed by Metallica fans.

Expand Close James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich (R) of Metallica with Lou Reed (C) attending the Lou Reed and Metallica "Lulu" listening party. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich (R) of Metallica with Lou Reed (C) attending the Lou Reed and Metallica "Lulu" listening party.

11 Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa — If Only (2018)

A cynic might suggest that the Italian tenor was thinking ‘if only there was some way to make me look relevant to the young people consuming music these days’ when he paired with Brit Award winner Dua Lipa (and with Ed Sheeran and with Ellie Goulding) in recent years. But the resulting classical crossover single is quite beautiful and the album, Sì, topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

10 The Chieftains with Mick Jagger — Long Black Veil (1995)

In 1993, the Rolling Stones hired The Chieftains for a party and, as legend goes, Jagger’s appearance on their 1995 album (which also features a host of other big names) was a way of returning the favour. The combination of Jagger’s distinctive vocals and the haunting uilleann pipes on the titular track is spine-tingling. Jagger paid tribute to Paddy Moloney as “‘the greatest uilleann piper on the planet” when music great Paddy died last year.

Expand Close Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. In 1993, the Rolling Stones hired The Chieftains for a party and, as legend goes, Jagger’s appearance on their 1995 album was a way of returning the favour. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. In 1993, the Rolling Stones hired The Chieftains for a party and, as legend goes, Jagger’s appearance on their 1995 album was a way of returning the favour.

9 Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue — Where The Wild Roses Grow (1995)

It was Kylie’s then boyfriend, the late Michael Hutchence, who brought the unlikely pairing together. Bad Seeds’ frontman Cave described the pop princess agreeing to do the song as “a miracle”. It became his most commercially successful single, but his foray into mainstream sat uneasily with him, especially as the Kylie song wasn’t indicative of his other work. He said: “I was kind of aware that people would go and buy the Murder Ballads album and listen to it and wonder, ‘What the f**k have I bought this for?’”

Expand Close Alternative musician Nick Cave of the Bad Seeds and pop princess Kylie Minogue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alternative musician Nick Cave of the Bad Seeds and pop princess Kylie Minogue

8 Kendrick Lamar and U2 — XXX (2017)

Not only did Bono appear on the rapper’s critically acclaimed album DAMN, but Lamar returned the favour by appearing on the band’s (somewhat less critically acclaimed) Songs of Experience. Bono’s hook doesn’t appear until about halfway through XXX, but when it comes, it works. Perhaps because, while the two artists differ stylistically, they’re singing from the same page when it comes to their anger at issues facing America.

7 Ozzy Osbourne and Jessica Simpson — Winter Wonderland (2003)

This is wonderful in a grippingly schadenfreude way (watch the video) and it deserves recognition as a cautionary tale that not every Christmas collaboration is a tale of joy (see also Justin Bieber’s Drummer Boy featuring Busta Rhymes). In the early Noughties, the Osbournes were the reality-TV family (Kardashians who?) so for the annual festive special, producers clearly felt nothing said “Happy Holidays” like pairing the bat-biting former Black Sabbath singer with the wholesome star of Newlyweds.

6 Jay-Z and Linkin Park — Numb/Encore (2003)

When MTV approached Jay-Z about a mash-up project and asked him who he’d like to work with, he replied: “Linkin Park”. The collab between rapper and the nu-metal group resulted in a mini-album, Collision Course, one of the first mash-ups to achieve mainstream popularity, with the late Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington’s incredible and distinctive vocal providing a moment of pure magic on Numb/Encore.

Expand Close Chester Bennington of US rock band Linkin Park on stage with rapper Jay-Z / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chester Bennington of US rock band Linkin Park on stage with rapper Jay-Z

5 Kate Winslet and Weird Al Yankovic — I Need A Nap (2005)

Children’s illustrator Sandra Boynton has an unrivalled talent for bringing together the very best in eclectic talent for her “renegade children’s music” (Meryl Streep’s vocals appear on Nobody Understands Me on Boynton’s Grammy-nominated album Philadelphia Chickens). But pairing Titanic’s Rose with the irreverent parody king is a stroke of genius. The strangely emotive I Need A Nap is a standout song on Dog Train, a family car journey album of pure perfection.

Video of the Day

4 David Bowie and Bing Crosby — Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy (1977)

Interestingly, it wasn’t the negotiating power of management teams that brought these two together but their families: Bowie’s mam was a huge fan of the veteran crooner and Crosby’s kids were big on Bowie. Little Drummer Boy was one of the last songs Crosby recorded and it went on to be one of Bowie’s bestselling singles. However, it nearly didn’t happen when Bowie turned up to film Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas TV special with red hair and wearing lipstick and an earring.

Expand Close Singers Bing Crosby (L) and David Bowie performing the songs 'Little Drummer Boy' and 'Peace On Earth' on the set of the television special Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, in 1977. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Singers Bing Crosby (L) and David Bowie performing the songs 'Little Drummer Boy' and 'Peace On Earth' on the set of the television special Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, in 1977.

3 Run-DMC and Aerosmith — Walk This Way (1986)

In the mid-1990s, Aerosmith were in a slump and they hadn’t had a Billboard top 10 single since the original Walk This Way in 1975. Run-DMC, meanwhile, were the fresh face of rap chic, riding high on the success of their 1983 debut single It’s Like That. If ever two worlds collided to epic effect, it’s here. The bands’ Walk This Way was a career-defining moment for both acts, with its iconic pop culture status cemented by MTV, which, at one point, insisted on playing the video — featuring the rappers and rockers rehearsing in separate rooms before Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler smashes the wall between them — twice every hour.

Expand Close Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform at the 62nd annual Grammy awards in 2020. The bands’ Walk This Way collaboration was a career-defining moment for both acts. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform at the 62nd annual Grammy awards in 2020. The bands’ Walk This Way collaboration was a career-defining moment for both acts.

2 Queen and David Bowie — Under Pressure (1981)

The surprising nature of this pairing isn’t so much that the performers are stylistically incompatible, more that Bowie and Freddie Mercury were both so used to taking creative lead that they made for unlikely collaborators. And indeed the making of Under Pressure (which only came about because of an impromptu jam session in Switzerland) was a fraught process. “Freddie and David locked horns, without a doubt,” Queen’s Brian May told Mojo music magazine in 2017, “but that’s when the sparks fly and that’s why it turned out so great.”

1 Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus — Old Town Road (2019)

Wyclef Jean and Kenny Rogers, Nelly and Tim McGraw...there’s a rich history of “country rap”. Some fail miserably (LL Cool J and Brad Paisley, we’re looking at you) but some are a triumph and Old Town Road is the king of them all. Not only did matching Miley Cyrus’s da (the man who sang Achy Breaky Heart) with a largely unknown twenty-something rapper result in the longest-running Number One song in history but it also meant the highest-certified song ever, going 14 times platinum in the United States.

Expand Close Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Their Old Town Road collaboration is the longest-running No 1 song in history and the highest-certified song ever, going 14 times platinum in the United States. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Their Old Town Road collaboration is the longest-running No 1 song in history and the highest-certified song ever, going 14 times platinum in the United States.