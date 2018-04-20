Swedish DJ Avicii has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

Swedish DJ Avicii has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

'Too young and way too soon' - Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28

The electronic dance music producer, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday afternoon.

In a statement his publicist said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii." "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

His death comes days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album. Avicii, who boasted two UK number ones, retired from touring in 2016 and has battled acute pancreatitis in the past and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris was one of the first to pay tribute, calling his fellow musician a "beautiful soul". He added: "My heart goes out to his family."

Pop star Dua Lipa tweeted: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x." In a note announcing his retirement in 2016 he said: "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.

Avicii performing during Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"I will however never let go of music - I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I've decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows."

He released his debut studio album, True, in 2013 and followed it up with Stories in 2015.

His representative said in a statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Singer Liam Payne tweeted: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii. Very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x."

American singer Charlie Puth tweeted: "Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best." Singer Adam Lambert, who collaborated with Avicii on Lay Me Down, wrote: "RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music."

Producer and Chic star Nile Rodgers, a friend and collaborator of Avicii's, said he was in tears after hearing the news about his "little bro". He wrote in a series of posts on Twitter: "I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody. "Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always.

"I'm crying on the airplane. I hope I don't make the passengers nervous." Rita Ora, who collaborated with Avicii on his final track, Lonely Together, wrote on Twitter: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

Press Association