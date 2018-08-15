Entertainment Music

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Too cute! – Fans love image of Mariah Carey and daughter in matching pose

The singer and her daughter Monroe posed together on a boat.

Mariah Carey (PA)
Mariah Carey (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Mariah Carey’s fans said they were bowled over by the “cuteness” as the star shared a picture of herself and her daughter in matching poses.

The snap posted on Twitter shows the chart-topper and seven-year-old Monroe standing side by side on a boat, each with a dazzling smile and one leg bent at the knee.

Monroe is in a life jacket while the singer is wearing a low-cut wetsuit.

“Pose like Mommy!” Carey, 48, captioned the image.

Fans adored the sweet image, with many tweeting: “Too cute!”

“Nothing but so much cuteness in this photo,” said one person.

“Pose like a legend,” said another.

Carey also has a son – Monroe’s twin – who is named Moroccan.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top