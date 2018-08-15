Too cute! – Fans love image of Mariah Carey and daughter in matching pose
The singer and her daughter Monroe posed together on a boat.
Mariah Carey’s fans said they were bowled over by the “cuteness” as the star shared a picture of herself and her daughter in matching poses.
The snap posted on Twitter shows the chart-topper and seven-year-old Monroe standing side by side on a boat, each with a dazzling smile and one leg bent at the knee.
Monroe is in a life jacket while the singer is wearing a low-cut wetsuit.
“Pose like Mommy!” Carey, 48, captioned the image.
Fans adored the sweet image, with many tweeting: “Too cute!”
“Nothing but so much cuteness in this photo,” said one person.
“Pose like a legend,” said another.
Carey also has a son – Monroe’s twin – who is named Moroccan.
