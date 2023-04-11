Tony Christie tells of hope for dementia cure as he releases song for charity

Tony Christie has said he thinks there will be a cure for dementia “eventually”, following his own diagnosis with the condition.

The 79-year-old singer – best known for his up-tempo hit (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, released in 1971 – announced on Tuesday that he would re-release Thank You For Being A Friend on behalf of Music for Dementia.

The song, originally recorded by American singer-songwriter Andrew Gold in 1978, was rewritten as the soundtrack to hit comedy The Golden Girls.

Christie will record the song with special guests later this year, ahead of Thank You Day in July which aims to connect the nation through communities celebrating the work of people such as unsung carers.

When asked on BBC Breakfast if he struggles to remain positive in light of his own dementia diagnosis, Christie said: “Not at the moment. No. There will be a cure eventually.

“The specialist that actually did the tests on me (highlighted)… the fact that I was a singer for a living and music was forever around me. She said: ‘Music is one of the top therapies for dementia.’

“All I wanted to do was sing for a living, that’s what I felt that I was put on this earth to do. And that’s what I did… I will carry on doing it, that is a threat.”

His wife Sue said members of the public have told the couple they had gone to get tested for dementia after Christie revealed his diagnosis in January.

Christie, real name Anthony Fitzgerald, also said: “I’ve been stopped so many times by different people in the shops or in the streets to thank me for going on TV and saying, you know, not to be afraid of dementia.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed about it.”

The singer, who also had the hits I Did What I Did For Maria and Avenues And Alleyways, added: “I’m fine. I’m very proud of the fact that I’m still here working and I’m not ashamed of what (I’ve) got… I still meet people I’ve known for donkey’s years. The only thing is I forget their names.”

He also said: “I don’t go anywhere without my wife anymore.”

Christie was praised by Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia, for putting his positive view out there.

She said: “(He is) so honest, and so open and so he should be, there shouldn’t be any shame about this and… he’s still singing, he’s still working. He and Sue are still connecting and music is part of that story.

“We’re so fortunate that he’s agreed to help us with the anthem for Thank You Day on July 2.”

Music for Dementia, founded and funded by The Utley Foundation, advocates for the use of music in treating the condition, which is most commonly associated with memory loss.

Dementia can also affect the way people speak, think, feel and behave.