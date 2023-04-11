| 6.7°C Dublin

Tony Christie tells of hope for dementia cure as he releases song for charity

He will re-record Thank You For Being A Friend with special guests later this year.

Singer Tony Christie revealed his dementia diagnosis in January (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Tony Christie has said he thinks there will be a cure for dementia “eventually”, following his own diagnosis with the condition.

The 79-year-old singer – best known for his up-tempo hit (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, released in 1971 – announced on Tuesday that he would re-release Thank You For Being A Friend on behalf of Music for Dementia.

