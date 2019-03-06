Tom Walker has said he will be keeping his Brit award in the bathroom because “that’s where all good awards should lie”.

Tom Walker says he’ll keep his Brit in the bathroom – but it hasn’t arrived yet

The Leave A Light On singer won the gong for British breakthrough act at last month’s star-studded ceremony.

However, the musician revealed he had still not received it, joking that it must be getting engraved in Australia.

Speaking on the red carpet at the WE Day event at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, Walker said: “I still haven’t got it. It’s still getting engraved.

“I don’t know where they are engraving it, Australia or something, but it’s going in the bathroom. I think that’s where all good awards should lie.”

He also predicted his debut album, What A Time To Be Alive, would enter at number one in the UK album chart.

Tom Walker accepts the Brit award for British breakthrough act (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It’s looking like we are going to get a number one album on Friday,” he said, surprised.

“I don’t want to curse it but it’s pretty surreal, and to win a Brit and go into that is a bit ridiculous. It’s all going off at the minute.

“It would just be really nice (to get a number one). It’s always just nice to see your hard work paying off. Me and the team have been grafting on this project for about five years solid now.”

Press Association