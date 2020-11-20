Tom Parker’s wife speaks about living with husband’s tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has said she “forgot she was pregnant” as she rushed to look after her husband following his brain tumour diagnosis.

The pair welcomed their son Bodhi in October shortly after The Wanted star revealed he had been diagnosed with stage-four glioblastoma.

Parker, 32, described the tumour as both “inoperable” and “terminal” and said he had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the hope of prolonging his life.

Appearing on Loose Women on ITV, Kelsey said: “I feel so bad for Bodhi because I forgot I was pregnant.

“Thirty-five weeks pregnant, I had this bump but I carried on every day like, ‘How do I get Tom through this? How do we get to the next stage?’”

Kelsey, who also shares a 16-month-old daughter with her husband, addressed how she stays positive and motivates herself despite the circumstances.

She said: “For my kids, for Tom, for my family. I think in this situation it is a really bad, horrendous situation but staying positive is the only way to get through this.

“I am a super positive person and that is what is so hard about this situation because obviously people are looking at me thinking: ‘How is she getting out of bed in the morning?’

“But it’s the only way to actually get through this. I have done a lot of work with children, I have done a lot of stuff about bullying, and I always talk about positive energy.

“I think with this situation it is the only thing that can actually get me through it each day.”

Parker announced his diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post in October.

He wrote: “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.

