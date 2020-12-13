Tom Parker exchanges emotional tributes with wife on 11th anniversary

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have exchanged emotional tributes on their 11-year anniversary following his brain tumour diagnosis.

The Wanted star, 32, said he had fallen “head over heels in love” with the actress, who he married in 2018, when they first met in a nightclub – though he admitted they face “some slight obstacles” in future.

In October he revealed he had been diagnosed with “inoperable” stage-four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the hope of prolonging his life.

On their anniversary, the singer shared a photo of Kelsey holding their newborn son Bodhi while he held their 17-month-old daughter Aurelia.

In another photo, which appeared to be from early in their relationship, he appears to be whispering into her ear.

Parker wrote: “December 2009……… 11 Years on. We met in a nightclub and I fell head over heels in love with you. It’s been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids.

“Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can’t get through together. I love you so much.”

Fellow Wanted star Max George was among those sending their best wishes.

He said: “Seems like yesterday,” adding two heart emojis.

In her post, Kelsey said the couple were “just kids” when they met.

She wrote: “Crazy, young, adventurous and a little bit drunk but so in love. This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family.”

She described Parker as “my strength”.

The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.

PA Media