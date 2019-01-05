Tom Jones has said that one song haunted him after the death of his wife Linda.

Tom Jones says one song haunted him after the death of wife Linda

The Welsh singer revealed that a favourite number of his late wife’s – Bob Dylan’s What Good Am I? – plagued him with guilt following her death in 2016.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jones said that the lyrics of the song made him question whether he had done enough for his partner of more than 50 years.

The song includes the lines: “What good am I, if I’m like all the rest? If I just turn away, when I see how you’re dressed? If I shut myself off, so I can’t hear you cry?”

Jones told The Mirror: “I was reading into the lyrics, thinking: ‘Jesus Christ, was I partly to blame? Should I have woken up before? You start to think: ‘What if I had forced her to go to the doctors?’ Because she didn’t go.

“You think: ‘Shit, maybe I should have said she had to.’ So that song is very touching.

“That song is the one I was scared of. She loved it.”

Jones, who now judges on ITV’s The Voice, said that time is a great healer and that the passing years have helped him deal with the loss.

