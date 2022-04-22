Tom Grennan thanks fans for ‘unbelievable’ support after New York attack

Tom Grennan has thanked his fans for their “unbelievable” support after he was attacked outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The singer, 26, is recovering from an ruptured eardrum sustained during the robbery, which took place following his concert in New York that night.

His manager John Dawkins released a statement on Thursday detailing the “unprovoked attack” and announcing that his upcoming Washington DC show was being postponed so he could recuperate.

A message from Tom 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAnsBLNvQW — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) April 22, 2022

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, the Little Bit of Love star told fans that he was on medication but in good spirits.

He said: “I thought I’d come on here and let you know that I’m all good and that the support that I have been seeing is unbelievable and very overwhelming and I can’t believe it, so thank you so much.

“This 24 hours has been crazy. It’s been a bit of a madness, to be honest with you. But I thought I’d come on here and let you know what actually went on. It was just wrong place, wrong time. And I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and I was like, ‘Woah, what went on?’.

“I have got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I have got a bit of concussion but I am on meds at the moment so that is kind of taking the pain away. I filed the police report and the NYPD were great, they were brilliant. Wrong place, wrong time. But just a crazy 24 hours.”

Grennan said his US fans were his “main priority” and that he did not want to let anyone down so had decided to continue with his tour.

The Bedford-born singer was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Brits – British song of the year for Little Bit of Love and best rock/alternative act.