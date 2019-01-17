Numerous celebrities have been getting involved with the 10 Year Challenge recently, posting pictures of themselves from 2009 and 2019 side by side to show how the years have changed them.

‘Time is not something I acknowledge’: Fans adopt Mariah Carey’s Twitter wisdom

On Wednesday, pop superstar Mariah Carey decided to get involved with the trend but, as befits a star of her rarefied status, she did it her own way.

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

Stating that she didn’t get the challenge, the Fantasy singer instead posted the same photo twice, saying: “Time is not something I acknowledge.”

The phrase immediately leapt out at people as iconic.

“time is not something I acknowledge” already the quote of the year https://t.co/yqXl7dY7Tm — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) January 16, 2019

And now fans have a handy response to use in all sorts of situations.

100% chance I use the phrase “time is not something I acknowledge” in future emails to my dissertation committee https://t.co/zEGrIVAqKr — Luisa Muradyan (@LuisaMuradyan) January 17, 2019

My Credit Card Company: Uhm, hello, you haven't paid a bill in a year...?



Me: Time is not something I acknowledge https://t.co/yliYDHLxK7 — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) January 16, 2019

anyone: how old are you

me: time is not something i acknowledge — rebrand pending (@hellakyra) January 16, 2019

In fact they have a new philosophy by which to live their lives.

“Time is not something I acknowledge”



THIS IS HOW TO LIVE. https://t.co/GMGBMLPxIb — Chrissa (@chrissahardy) January 16, 2019

“time is not something I acknowledge” is the kind of energy I’m bringing to 2019 https://t.co/BMuRfo9a7n — How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) January 17, 2019

Put 'time is not something I acknowledge' on my tombstone https://t.co/XrMDTEJidx — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) January 17, 2019

If you think about it, it’s kind of deep.

"Time is not somwthing I acknowledge" here Mariah Carey is commenting on time as a human concept that does not exist as something linear like commonly believed but circular. In this essay I will- https://t.co/AtimQ1AFkk — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) January 16, 2019

We would say it’s the best tweet of the year, but sadly time is not something we acknowledge.

Press Association