Tim Burgess: ‘I count my blessings that I was allowed be with Dad when he passed away’

He’s spent lockdown keeping Twitter entertained with his listening parties, but for the Charlatans frontman, focusing on the music helped him grieve the loss of his father

Corona chronicles: 'I've got a lot of friends and they've kind of lost it,' says Tim Burgess. Photo: Cat Stevens

Ed Power Email

A few hours before Tim Burgess takes my call he sends a tweet to Paul McCartney. “Hey Paul McCartney,” he writes. “If you fancy doing a listening party for McCartney III you know where to find me.”

McCartney III is the just-announced third in a triptych of self-titled albums by the former Beatle. Burgess, an indie rock veteran going back to the Nineties when he was frontman of the Charlatans, is keen to feature it on one of the ‘Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties’ he’s been hosting on social media to enormous acclaim.

“It’s such a simple thing to do,” he says of the parties. “We all listen to a record with somebody who was involved in making it. We just watch the tweets and listen. It can be so emotional. Or funny. For 45 minutes or however long the record lasts it takes you out of where you are at that moment and into their world. I think people need culture now.”