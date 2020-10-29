Tim Burgess: ‘I count my blessings that I was allowed be with Dad when he passed away’

A few hours before Tim Burgess takes my call he sends a tweet to Paul McCartney. “Hey Paul McCartney,” he writes. “If you fancy doing a listening party for McCartney III you know where to find me.”

McCartney III is the just-announced third in a triptych of self-titled albums by the former Beatle. Burgess, an indie rock veteran going back to the Nineties when he was frontman of the Charlatans, is keen to feature it on one of the ‘Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties’ he’s been hosting on social media to enormous acclaim.

“It’s such a simple thing to do,” he says of the parties. “We all listen to a record with somebody who was involved in making it. We just watch the tweets and listen. It can be so emotional. Or funny. For 45 minutes or however long the record lasts it takes you out of where you are at that moment and into their world. I think people need culture now.”

Burgess is absolutely right about us all needing culture at this moment. And Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties are a rare good news story in 2020. As he says, the refreshingly low-concept idea is that musicians and fans come together to enjoy a beloved record and share their memories. And also just hang out and enjoy each other’s company. In times like these, the appeal is clear.

“It’s a strange word but I think people are getting a lot of comfort from the listening parties,” says Burgess, who is tramping around outdoors and speaking through a facemask (he politely and sensibly declines to comment when asked about the anti-mask views of contemporaries such as Noel Gallagher and Ian Brown of The Stone Roses).

We’ll have to wait to see whether McCartney takes up Burgess on his offer. Should he do so, he will be in esteemed company. Members of Blur, Oasis, Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines and The Chemical Brothers have participated in one of Tim’s Listening Parties since the onset of the pandemic. At a dark moment in all our lives, these weekly — and now daily — events have brought together music devotees and introduced a spark of light to the darkness.

“I was surprised,” says Burgess (53) of the huge response to his lockdown endeavour, which kicked off in March with classic long players by Franz Ferdinand and Oasis. “When we started I didn’t think I’d still be doing them [in October].”

He’s featured some of his favourite Irish acts, including Fontaines DC and Ash, who tweeted in to share their musings about their creative processes. Burgess says he’d love to do something by U2. If you’re reading, Bono, feel free to reach out.

“Well, of course,” says Burgess of the prospect of some bromantic Bono bonhomie. “It would be what the world would want. I would love it, of course.”

It’s been a weird year for Burgess. Even weirder than everyone else’s, were that possible. With his Twitter gatherings, he has helped keep our spirits up. Gigs are a fading memory but the virtual parties make for a fun substitute.

“When we write our own Corona Chronicles, many of us will look back on Tim’s Listening Parties on Twitter as a thing of light and happiness in a strange and altered world,” commented one punter under a piece about Burgess in a British newspaper. “He should be massively thanked.”

Expand Close Rocker: The Charlatans frontman performs at the V Festival in 2015 Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rocker: The Charlatans frontman performs at the V Festival in 2015

He has also released a wonderful and uplifting solo album, I Love The New Sky. In an era of cynicism, bile and self-righteousness, the LP is a feel-good manifesto. The first track is called ‘Empathy for the Devil’; the record in its entirety functions as a plea for generosity towards our fellow human beings (a follow-up EP, arriving in November, includes a cover of the early hit by his band The Charlatans, ‘The Only One I Know’.

But there is tragedy mixed in with the triumph. In April, as the Twitter parties were gathering momentum, his father, Allan Edward Burgess, passed away. I tell him that my dad died in late September and that proceeding through the rituals of bereavement in the midst of a pandemic is one of the strangest experiences I can imagine anyone going through. Life is already surreal in the worst possible way. And then you pour a concrete tonne of grief on top.

He nods. “I had to get some kind of email from the government to say I could travel. I went to see him. He was in the back room, away from the rest of the people in his care home. It was very sad. I count my blessings that I was allowed to be with him when he passed away.”

Burgess takes a moment. “At the funeral there were 10 people allowed. It was difficult. I think everyone understood.”

If Tim’s Listening Parties have a function beyond bringing joy to our lives it is to remind us that social media has the potential for good. It can be easy to forget that the point of these platforms in the first place is bringing people together (that and making billions for Silicon Valley). The Listening Parties prove that hanging out with other people online can be a joy, not an endurance.

“There are lots of positives,” says Burgess. “Personally, for me, with Twitter… I’ve been able to connect with people that I wanted to talk to. In the old days you had to go through people’s managers. Now you can reach out directly to the actual person.”

Read More

The playbacks aren’t just a celebration. Genuine nuggets are often forthcoming from the artists. During a playback of The Libertines’ 2002 debut, Up The Bracket, for instance, Pete Doherty revealed producer Mick Jones, of The Clash, insisted on taking a breather each tea-time.

“The sessions always had a strict break at 6pm so Mick Jones could watch last night’s episode of EastEnders, which he religiously recorded,” tweeted Doherty. “We had dinner and played ping pong.”

Fans of Oasis, meanwhile, received an insight they weren’t expecting when Definitely Maybe art director Brian Cannon popped along. “Before we had settled on the idea of shooting the sleeve in Bonehead’s house, Liam’s ‘concept’ for the artwork was a knife in a lump of butter — true story.”

“It’s their experiences of it,” says Burgess. “Before they released the album they might have been at school or doing a job. Suddenly their life has changed forever. Or it might be an album they don’t have fond memories of. Listening to it again has made them quite accepting. Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners has been quite a big advocate of the listening parties. But he wasn’t sure he wanted to do it at first. When he got into it, he enjoyed his records a lot more than he thought he would.”

Dance records have been especially well received. “The Chemical Brothers albums were off the scale,” says Burgess. “People were videoing themselves dancing around. And The Libertines parties were like watching the band on stage — very chaotic and everyone talking over each other.”

We’re all the better for the listening parties. And yet the biggest beneficiary may be Burgess himself. Quality time with his favourite artists and albums has helped him cope with the unpredictability of the pandemic, he says.

Expand Close Tim Burgess photographed by Cat Stevens / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tim Burgess photographed by Cat Stevens

“I’ve got a lot of friends and they’ve kind of lost it. Who knows whether I have or not. The listening parties have definitely kept me on the straight and narrow. As well as being good for everyone else, they’ve been really good for me.”

Tim Burgess releases the ‘The Ascent of the Ascended’ EP on November 27. He plays Whelan’s Dublin on April 13 2021 (Covid allowing). Details of the latest Tim’s Listening Parties are at